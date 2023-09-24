QUEBEC — The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's goaltender of the year will be honoured with a trophy bearing the name of a legend between the pipes and behind the bench.

The league unveiled the Patrick-Roy Trophy on Sunday at a press conference at Videotron Centre, home of the Memorial Cup champion Quebec Remparts.

The new award, named in honour of Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy, will be given to the top goaltender as judged by a number of factors.

Eligible goaltenders must have participated in at least 40 per cent of the minutes played by his team and must be among the leaders in goals-against-average, save percentage, shutouts, and winning percentage.

The Jacques-Plante Trophy, which is given annually to the goaltender with the lowest goals-against-average during the regular season, will still be awarded.

Roy played in the QMJHL from 1982 to 1985 and spent more than 12 seasons over two stints as head coach of the Remparts, leading the team to Memorial Cup titles in 2006 and 2023.

He stepped down as Ramparts head coach and general manager in June.

The award was announced before the Remparts hosted the Rimouski Oceanic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2023.