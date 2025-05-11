MONCTON - Vincent Collard scored at 2:34 of the second overtime period to lift the Moncton Wildcats to a 4-3 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff victory over the visiting Rimouski Oceanic on Sunday night at the Avenir Centre.

Juraj Pekarcik had a goal and an assist and Etienne Morin and Caleb Desnoyers each added three assists for the Wildcats, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

Julius Sumpf and Markus Vidicek also scored for the Wildcats, who won Saturday's series opener 4-1.

Jack Martin, Mathieu Cataford and Jonathan Fauchon scored for the Oceanic, who will host Game 3 on Wednesday in Rimouski, Que. Fauchon's game-tying goal came at 17:20 of the third period and forced the overtime.

The Wildcats outshot the Oceanic 46-31, and went 1-for-2 on the power play. The Oceanic were 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Oceanic led 2-1 after the first period but the teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2025.