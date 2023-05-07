SHERBROOKE, Que. — Josh Lawrence's ninth goal of the playoffs, at 4:47 of the second period, stood as the winner as the visiting Halifax Mooseheads defeated the Sherbrooke Phoenix 1-0 to win their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League semifinal series in six games.

The Phoenix outshot the Mooseheads 42-21 but couldn't beat Mathis Rousseau, who posted the shutout.

The Phoenix went 0-for-5 on the power play, while the Mooseheads were 0-for-2.

The Mooseheads will now play the Quebec Remparts in the QMJHL Championship series. The Remparts swept the Gatineau Olympiques in the other semifinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2023.