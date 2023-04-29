HALIFAX — Jacob Melanson scored three goals in the first period as the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix opened their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League semifinal series with a 5-2 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads on Saturday.

Joshua Roy and Anthony Munroe-Boucher also scored for the Phoenix, who led 3-1 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third. The Phoenix outshot the Mooseheads 43-19. Marc-Andre Gaudet chipped in with two assists

Josh Lawrence and Evan Boucher scored for the Mooseheads, who went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Phoenix also went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Game 2 is Sunday afternoon at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

POKE CHECKS: Game 2 in the Gatineau Olympiques-Quebec Remparts' semifinal series is Sunday afternoon at Centre Videotron in Quebec City. The Remparts were 5-2 winners in Game 1 on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2023.