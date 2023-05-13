QUEBEC — The Quebec Remparts are still perfect in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Forward Justin Robidas scored twice as Quebec beat the Halifax Mooseheads 5-1 in front of 18, 259 home fans to open the QMJHL playoffs and take a 1-0 series lead.

Theo Rochette, Zachary Bolduc and Pier-Olivier Roy also scored for the Remparts, who improved to 13-0 this post-season.

Marcus Vidicek scored the lone goal for Halifax, which fell to 12-3 in the playoffs.

Remparts goaltender William Rousseau made 26 saves to earn the win, Mooseheads netminder Mathis Rousseau had 28 stops in the loss.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series takes place on Saturday in Quebec City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2023.