HALIFAX — Tyson Hinds scored at 8:45 of overtime to lift the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 3-2 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads on Sunday to grab a 2-0 lead in their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League semifinal series.

David Spacek and Jakub Brabenec also scored for the Phoenix, who won the series opener 5-2 on Friday.

Mathieu Cataford and Alexandre Doucet scored for the Mooseheads, who were outshot 39-25. Jake Furlong chipped in with two assists.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que.

REMPARTS 4 OLYMPIQUES 3 (OT)

(Quebec City leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

QUEBEC — Kassim Gaudet scored at 16:02 of overtime as the Quebec Remparts edged the visiting Gatineau Olympiques 4-3 to grab a 2-0 lead in their QMJHL semifinal series.

Justin Robidas, Jeremy Langlois and Nathan Gaucher also scored for the Remparts, who won the series opener 5-2 on Friday.

Riley Kidney scored twice for the Olympiques, while Cam MacDonald netted a single.

The Remparts outshot the Olympiques 47-42.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Gatineau, Que.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2023.