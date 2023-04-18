DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Cole Huckins and Israel Mianscum each had a goal and assist and the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix outshot the Drummonville Voltigeurs 47-20 en route to a 4-1 win in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff action on Tuesday night.

David Spacek and Joshua Roy also scored for the Phoenix, who grabbed a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

The Phoenix led 1-0 after the first and second periods, and put the game away with a three-goal third.

Game 4 in the series is Wednesday in Drummondville.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

OLYMPIQUES 7 HUSKIES 3

(Gatineau leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Antonin Verreault scored twice as the visiting Gatineau Olympiques defeated the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 7-3.

Zachary Dean, Riley Kidney, Olivier Boutin, Alexis Gendron and Tristan Luneau also scored for the Olympiques.

Anthony Turcotte scored twice for the Huskies, while Thomas Verdon netted a single.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Rouyn-Noranda.

---

REMPARTS 4 OCEANIC 3 (OT)

(Quebec City leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Pier-Olivier Roy scored at 8:37 of overtime as the visiting Quebec Remparts edged the Rimouski Oceanic 4-3 to grab a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven playoff.

Pier-Olivier Roy, Mikael Huchette, Nathan Gaucher and Justin Robidas also scored for the Remparts.

Luka Verreault scored twice for the Oceanic, while Jacob Mathieu scored once.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Rimouski.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.