HALIFAX — The Moncton Wildcats proved Friday they can win a playoff game without all the overtime drama.

The Wildcats, who eliminated the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in a wild seven-game series that included five overtime games, opened their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League quarterfinal series on the road by defeating the Halifax Mooseheads 4-1.

Vincent Labelle, Natan Grenier, Yoan Loshing and Maxim Barbashev scored for the Wildcats, who led 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third. Etienne Morin and Charles Beaudoin each chipped in with two assists.

Brady Schultz scored a third-period goal for the Mooseheads, who outshot the visitors40-28but had problems getting pucks past netminder Jacob Steinman.

The Mooseheads swept the Cape Breton Eagles in their opening series.

Game 2 in the series is Saturday at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 HUSKIES 0

Gatineau leads best-of-seven series 1-0

GATINEAU, Que. — Marcel Marcel scored twice, Alexis Gendron had a goal and assist, and the Gatineau Olympiques rolled over the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 5-0 in the opening game of their second round, best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Olivier Nadeau and Cam MacDonald (empty-netter) also scored for the Olympiques, who led 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third. Samuel Savoie chipped in with two assists.

Francesco Lapenna made 24 saves to post the shutout.

Game 2 is Saturday at Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau.

---

PHOENIX 7 VOLTIGEURS 3

Sherbrooke leads best-of-seven series 1-0

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Israel Mianscum and Jacob Melanson each scored twice and added two assists as the Sherbrooke Phoenix defeated the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs 6-3 in the opening game of their second round, best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Milo Roelens, David Spacek and Joshua Roy (empty-netter) also scored for the Phoenix, who were tied 1-1 after the first period and took a 4-1 lead into the third. Jakub Brabenec chipped in with three assists.

Luke Woodworth, Maveric Lamoureux and Tyler Peddle scored for the Voltigeurs, who were outshot 33-25.

The Phoenix went 3-for-3 on the power play, while the Voltigeurs were 1-for-4.

Game 2 is Saturday in Sherbrooke.

---

REMPARTS 6 OCEANIC 3

Quebec City leads best-of-seven series 1-0

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Zachary Bolduc and Nathan Gaucher each scored twice as the Quebec Remparts knocked off the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 6-3 in the opening game of their best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Theo Rochette and Charle Truchon also scored for the Remparts, who were outshot 32-27.

Alexander Gaudio, William Dumoulin and Julien Beland scored for the Oceanic, who were tied 1-1 with the Remparts after the first period, but trailed 4-3 heading into the third.

Game 2 is Saturday at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2023.