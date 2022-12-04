BATHURST, N.B. — Nikita Prishchepov scored the game-winning goal 1:11 into overtime as the Victoriaville Tigres edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-2 on Sunday.

The Tigres were down 2-1 entering the third before Tommy Cormier notched the game-tying goal 10:49 into the third period.

Pier-Olivier Roy added the other for the Tigres (20-6-1-2) who have now won eight of their last nine. Nathan Darveau stopped 36 shots.

Jacob Melanson and Drew Maddigan replied for Acadie-Bathurst (10-13-3-2). Sergei Litvinov made 30 saves.

---

REMPARTS 5 FOREURS 3

VAL-D'OR, QUE. — Vsevolod Komarov netted the winner and Théo Rochette added the insurance marker as Québec (24-3-0-1) rattled off three unanswered goals to come back and defeat Val-d'Or (14-13-2). Charles Savoie scored the first of the three to kickstart the comeback.

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 OLYMPIQUES 2 (SO)

DRUMMONDVILLE, QUE. — Luke Woodworth scored the shootout winner as Drummondville (15-13-0) topped Gatineau (15-10-3-1). Woodworth was the lone scorer in the shootout for both sides and closed it in the third round.

---

DRAKKAR 4 SAGUENÉENS 2

BAIE-COMEAU, QUE. — Justin Poirier notched the game winner with 1:16 remaining as Baie-Comeau (11-14-3-1) beat Chicoutimi (14-14-1). The Sagueneens tied it 11:21 into the third period before Poirier broke the tie and Xavier Fortin's second goal served as the insurance marker.

---

SEA DOGS 3 ARMADA 2 (OT)

BOISBRIAND, QUE. — Cam MacDonald scored the game-winning goal at 2:29 of overtime as Saint John (8-16-0-1) edged Blainville-Boisbriand (10-16-1-1) for its second win in a row. Maximilian Streule netted the game-tying marker for the Armada 2:53 into the third period.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2022.