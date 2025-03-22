QMJHL roundup: Mercier scores in OT to lift Wildcats over Titan
BATHURST, N.B. - Alex Mercier's 30th goal of the season, scored 67 seconds into overtime, lifted the visiting Moncton Wildcats to a 6-5 win over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.
Etienne Morin had a goal and two assists in regulation time for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (53-9-2-0), while Markus Vidicek, Gabe Smith, Preston Lounsbury and Pier-Etienne Cloutier also netted singles.
Colby Huggan had two goals and an assist for the Titan (33-28-2-1), while Mathieu St-Onge chipped in with a pair, including one at 19:59 of the third that tied the game and forced overtime. Dawson Sharkey also scored for the Titan, while Noah Laberge, Liam Arsenault and Louis-Francois Belanger all chipped in with two assists.
The Titan led 2-1 after the first period, but trailed 5-4 heading into the third. The Wildcats outshot the hosts 38-29.
The Wildcats went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Titan were 2-for-4.
Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:
---
ISLANDERS 3 MOOSEHEADS 2 (SO)
HALIFAX, N.S. — Matthew Butler and Pavel Simek each scored in the shootout to lift the visiting Charlottetown Islanders to a 3-2 win over the Halifax Mooseheads.
Jude Herron and William Shields scored in regulation time for the Islanders (30-29-4-1), who outshot the hosts 29-26.
Callum Aucoin and Liam Kilfoil scored for the Mooseheads (19-35-8-2), who tied the game at 18:59 of the third period to force the extra session.
---
EAGLES 5 SEA DOGS 3
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Cam Squires scored three goals and Jacob Newcombe added three assists as the visiting Cape Breton Eagles beat the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-3.
Tomas Lavoie and Cole Burbidge also scored for the Eagles (34-23-4-3), who outshot the hosts 46-37. Joseph Henneberry chipped in with two assists.
Olivier Grouxl scored twice for the Sea Dogs (21-43-0-0), while William Yared netted a single. Dylan Rozzi added two assists.
---
OLYMPIQUES 4 VOLTIGEURS 0
GATINEAU, Que. — Isaiah Parent had a goal and assist, Iain Wintle stopped 28 shots and the Gatineau Olympiques blanked the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-0.
Justin Boisselle, Jeremie Minville and Lukas Krai also scored for the Olympiques (17-32-8-7), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.
Netminder Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 31 shots for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (40-18-3-3).
---
OCEANIC 5 REMPARTS 1
QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Anthony Pare, Jonathan Fauchon and Eriks Mateiko each had a goal and assist as the visiting Rimouski Oceanic defeated the Quebec Remparts 5-1.
Dominic Pilote and Jacob Mathieu also scored for the East Division-leading Oceanic (46-14-2-2), who outshot the hosts 37-30. Alexandre Blais and Anthony Gaudet each chipped in with two assists.
Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel scored for the Remparts (23-34-3-4).
---
DRAKKAR 7 SAGUENEENS 5
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Oliver Samson and Shawn Pearson each scored twice as the Baie-Comeau beat the visiting Chicoutimi Sageuneens 7-5.
Matyas Melovsky had a goal and two assists for the Drakkar (36-23-4-1), while Evan Bellamy and Louis-Charles Plourde netted singles.
Alex Huang, Felix Gagnon, Connor Haynes, Emmanuel Vermette and Loic Usereau scored for the Sagueneens (36-18-3-7), who outshot the hosts 26-23.
---
FOREURS 4 ARMADA 3 (OT)
VAL-D'OR, Que. — Donovan Arsenault scored at 2:51 of overtime to lift the Val-d'Or Foreurs to a 4-3 win over the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.
Nathan Brisson, Samuel Fiala and Noah Reinhart scored in regulation time for the Foreurs (29-28-6-1), who outshot the visitors 34-22.
Brayden Besner, Olivier Metcalfe and Egor Goriunov scored for the Armada (34-21-7-2). Theo Lemieux and Vincent Desjardins each chipped in with two assists.
---
TIGRES 4 PHOENIX 1
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Olivier Houde had two goals and two assists and the Victoriaville Tigres beat the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix 4-1.
Eliott Simard and Maddox Labre also scored for the Tigres (17-43-1-3), who were outshot 37-27. Simard also added two assists.
Jayden Plouffe scored for the Phoenix (33-25-2-4).
---
CATARACTES 4 HUSKIES 3
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Jiri Klima had a goal and assist and the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes edged the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 4-3.
Felix Lacerte, Jordan Forget and Kody Dupuis also scored for the Cataractes (38-18-3-5), who were outshot 36-30. Matvei Gridin chipped in with two assists.
Samuel Beauchemin, Benjamin Brunelle and Ty Higgins scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (37-19-3-5).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2025.