BATHURST, N.B. - Alex Mercier's 30th goal of the season, scored 67 seconds into overtime, lifted the visiting Moncton Wildcats to a 6-5 win over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Etienne Morin had a goal and two assists in regulation time for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (53-9-2-0), while Markus Vidicek, Gabe Smith, Preston Lounsbury and Pier-Etienne Cloutier also netted singles.

Colby Huggan had two goals and an assist for the Titan (33-28-2-1), while Mathieu St-Onge chipped in with a pair, including one at 19:59 of the third that tied the game and forced overtime. Dawson Sharkey also scored for the Titan, while Noah Laberge, Liam Arsenault and Louis-Francois Belanger all chipped in with two assists.

The Titan led 2-1 after the first period, but trailed 5-4 heading into the third. The Wildcats outshot the hosts 38-29.

The Wildcats went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Titan were 2-for-4.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

ISLANDERS 3 MOOSEHEADS 2 (SO)

HALIFAX, N.S. — Matthew Butler and Pavel Simek each scored in the shootout to lift the visiting Charlottetown Islanders to a 3-2 win over the Halifax Mooseheads.

Jude Herron and William Shields scored in regulation time for the Islanders (30-29-4-1), who outshot the hosts 29-26.

Callum Aucoin and Liam Kilfoil scored for the Mooseheads (19-35-8-2), who tied the game at 18:59 of the third period to force the extra session.

---

EAGLES 5 SEA DOGS 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Cam Squires scored three goals and Jacob Newcombe added three assists as the visiting Cape Breton Eagles beat the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-3.

Tomas Lavoie and Cole Burbidge also scored for the Eagles (34-23-4-3), who outshot the hosts 46-37. Joseph Henneberry chipped in with two assists.

Olivier Grouxl scored twice for the Sea Dogs (21-43-0-0), while William Yared netted a single. Dylan Rozzi added two assists.

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 VOLTIGEURS 0

GATINEAU, Que. — Isaiah Parent had a goal and assist, Iain Wintle stopped 28 shots and the Gatineau Olympiques blanked the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-0.

Justin Boisselle, Jeremie Minville and Lukas Krai also scored for the Olympiques (17-32-8-7), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.

Netminder Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 31 shots for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (40-18-3-3).

---

OCEANIC 5 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Anthony Pare, Jonathan Fauchon and Eriks Mateiko each had a goal and assist as the visiting Rimouski Oceanic defeated the Quebec Remparts 5-1.

Dominic Pilote and Jacob Mathieu also scored for the East Division-leading Oceanic (46-14-2-2), who outshot the hosts 37-30. Alexandre Blais and Anthony Gaudet each chipped in with two assists.

Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel scored for the Remparts (23-34-3-4).

---

DRAKKAR 7 SAGUENEENS 5

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Oliver Samson and Shawn Pearson each scored twice as the Baie-Comeau beat the visiting Chicoutimi Sageuneens 7-5.

Matyas Melovsky had a goal and two assists for the Drakkar (36-23-4-1), while Evan Bellamy and Louis-Charles Plourde netted singles.

Alex Huang, Felix Gagnon, Connor Haynes, Emmanuel Vermette and Loic Usereau scored for the Sagueneens (36-18-3-7), who outshot the hosts 26-23.

---

FOREURS 4 ARMADA 3 (OT)

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Donovan Arsenault scored at 2:51 of overtime to lift the Val-d'Or Foreurs to a 4-3 win over the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Nathan Brisson, Samuel Fiala and Noah Reinhart scored in regulation time for the Foreurs (29-28-6-1), who outshot the visitors 34-22.

Brayden Besner, Olivier Metcalfe and Egor Goriunov scored for the Armada (34-21-7-2). Theo Lemieux and Vincent Desjardins each chipped in with two assists.

---

TIGRES 4 PHOENIX 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Olivier Houde had two goals and two assists and the Victoriaville Tigres beat the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix 4-1.

Eliott Simard and Maddox Labre also scored for the Tigres (17-43-1-3), who were outshot 37-27. Simard also added two assists.

Jayden Plouffe scored for the Phoenix (33-25-2-4).

---

CATARACTES 4 HUSKIES 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Jiri Klima had a goal and assist and the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes edged the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 4-3.

Felix Lacerte, Jordan Forget and Kody Dupuis also scored for the Cataractes (38-18-3-5), who were outshot 36-30. Matvei Gridin chipped in with two assists.

Samuel Beauchemin, Benjamin Brunelle and Ty Higgins scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (37-19-3-5).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2025.