QMJHL roundup: Mercier scores twice as Wildcats beat Mooseheads
HALIFAX — Alex Mercier scored twice as the visiting Moncton Wildcats defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 5-1 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League play on Sunday.
Caleb Desnoyers, Markus Vidicek and Vincent Collard had the other goals for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (13-2-2-0).
Logan Crosby scored for the Mooseheads (8-7-2-0).
Elsewhere in the QMJHL:
---
SEA DOGS 4 FOREURS 3 (OT)
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Eriks Mateiko scored the overtime winner as the Sea Dogs edged the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-3.
It was Mateiko's second goal of the game. Ben Cross and Nicolas Bilodeau also tallied for the Sea Dogs (10-8).
Noah Reinhart, Samuel Fiala and Philippe Veilleux scored for the Foreurs (4-12-1-0).
---
CATARACTES 5 OCEANIC 2
RIMOUSKI, Que. — Matvei Gridin had a hat trick to lead the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes past the Rimouski Oceanic 5-2.
Jiri Klima and Félix Lacerte added singles for the Cataractes (9-6).
Logan Roop and Mael St-Denis scored for the Oceanic (10-5-0-1).
---
ARMADA 6 PHOENIX 2
BOISBRIAND, Que. — Olivier Lemieux scored twice to help the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeat the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix 6-2.
Armada (9-6-1-0) netminder Vincent Gladu stopped 36 of 38 shots.
Florent Houle and Olivier Lampron scored for the Phoenix (9-7)
---
SAGUENEENS 3 OLYMPIQUES 2 (SO)
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Korney Korneyev scored the winning goal in the three-round shootout to lift the Chicoutimi Sagueneens past the visiting Gatineau Olympiques 3-2.
Loic Usereau and Emile Duquet scored for the Sagueneens (10-3-2-2) in regulation time.
Julien Paille and Justin Boisselle scored for the Olympiques (2-13-2-1).
---
VOLTIGEURS 4 TIGRES 3
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Luke Woodworth scored the game-winning goal at 19:15 of the third period as the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Victoriaville Tigres 4-3.
Sam Oliver, Renaud Poulin and Antoine Boudreau also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (13-3-1-1).
Olivier Houde scored twice for the Tigres (5-10-1-1), while Eliott Simard added a single.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2024.