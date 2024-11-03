HALIFAX — Alex Mercier scored twice as the visiting Moncton Wildcats defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 5-1 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League play on Sunday.

Caleb Desnoyers, Markus Vidicek and Vincent Collard had the other goals for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (13-2-2-0).

Logan Crosby scored for the Mooseheads (8-7-2-0).

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

SEA DOGS 4 FOREURS 3 (OT)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Eriks Mateiko scored the overtime winner as the Sea Dogs edged the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-3.

It was Mateiko's second goal of the game. Ben Cross and Nicolas Bilodeau also tallied for the Sea Dogs (10-8).

Noah Reinhart, Samuel Fiala and Philippe Veilleux scored for the Foreurs (4-12-1-0).

---

CATARACTES 5 OCEANIC 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Matvei Gridin had a hat trick to lead the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes past the Rimouski Oceanic 5-2.

Jiri Klima and Félix Lacerte added singles for the Cataractes (9-6).

Logan Roop and Mael St-Denis scored for the Oceanic (10-5-0-1).

---

ARMADA 6 PHOENIX 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Olivier Lemieux scored twice to help the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeat the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix 6-2.

Armada (9-6-1-0) netminder Vincent Gladu stopped 36 of 38 shots.

Florent Houle and Olivier Lampron scored for the Phoenix (9-7)

---

SAGUENEENS 3 OLYMPIQUES 2 (SO)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Korney Korneyev scored the winning goal in the three-round shootout to lift the Chicoutimi Sagueneens past the visiting Gatineau Olympiques 3-2.

Loic Usereau and Emile Duquet scored for the Sagueneens (10-3-2-2) in regulation time.

Julien Paille and Justin Boisselle scored for the Olympiques (2-13-2-1).

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 TIGRES 3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Luke Woodworth scored the game-winning goal at 19:15 of the third period as the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Victoriaville Tigres 4-3.

Sam Oliver, Renaud Poulin and Antoine Boudreau also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (13-3-1-1).

Olivier Houde scored twice for the Tigres (5-10-1-1), while Eliott Simard added a single.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2024.