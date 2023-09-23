CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Anthony Lavoie scored 1:35 into overtime as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar slipped past the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 5-4 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jules Boilard scored twice and added two assists for the Drakkar (1-0-0), while Matthew MacDonald and Raoul Boilard added goals.

Olivier Ciarlo made 36 saves for the win.

Thomas Desruisseaux and Maxim Massé each had a goal and an assist for Chicoutimi (0-0-1). Nathan Lecompte and Emmanuel Vermette also found the back of the net.

Mathys Fernandez stopped 25 shots in net.

Baie-Comeau couldn't score on its only power play. The Sagueneens went 3 for 6 with the man advantage.

Elsewhere, the Saint John Sea Dogs topped the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 6-4, the Moncton Wildcats blanked the Cape Breton Eagles 4-0, the Charlottetown Islanders downed the Halifax Mooseheads 3-1, the Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Gatineau Olympiques 2-1 in overtime, the Rimouski Oceanic dropped the Victoriaville Tigres 7-3, and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada eked out a 3-2 shootout win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.