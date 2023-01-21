QMJHL roundup: Biasca scores five as Mooseheads sink Sea Dogs

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Attilio Biasca scored five goals and added an assist as the visiting Halifax Mooseheads outgunned the Saint John Sea Dogs 10-7 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Markus Vidicek scored twice and added two assists, while Mathieu Cataford, Evan Boucher and Zachary L'Heureux added singles for the Mooseheads (31-7-4-1).

Cole Burbidge scored three goals for the Sea Dogs (14-27-1-1), while Luka Benoit, Eriks Mateiko, Alexis Cournoyer and Nicolas Bilodeau netted singles.

The Mooseheads led 3-1 after the first period and took a 6-3 lead into the third.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

FOREURS 3, VOLTIGEURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Tommy-Lee Vieira's goal early in the third period proved to be the winner for the Val-d'Or Foreurs who defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs 3-1.

Louis Robin and Zachael Turgeon had the other goals for the Foreurs (19-23-2-0).

Maveric Lamoureux scored for the Voltigeurs (18-20-4-1).

---

ARMADA 5 DRAKKAR 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Xavier Sarrasin scored a goal and an assist as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated the host Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5-1.

Vincent Desjardins, James Swan, Mikael Denis and Alexey Kulikov also scored for the Armada (16-22-5-2).

Vincent Collard once for the Drakkar. (17-24-3-1).

---

ISLANDERS 5 SAGUENEENS 4

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Anton Topilnyckyj's goal at 11:28 of the third period stood up as the winner as the Charlottetown Islanders defeated the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens 5-4.

Michael Horth, Owen Hollingsworth, Jeremie Biakabutuka and Peter Repcik also scored for the Islanders (15-23-2-1).

Fabrice Fortin, Maxim Masse, Alexis Morin and Thomas Begin scored for the Sagueneens (22-21-2-0).

---

EAGLES 6 CATARACTES 5 (OT)

CAPE BRETON, N.S. — Cam Squires' second goal of the game, scored 4:05 into overtime, lifted the Cape Breton Eagles to a 6-5 win over the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes.

Jacob Newcombe, Samuel Johnson, Tomas Lavoie and Charles Boutin also scored for the Eagles (16-24-2-1).

Alexis Bonefon scored twice for the Cataractes (21-20-2-2), while Felix Lacerte, Eli Baillargeon and Lorenzo Canonica netted singles for the Cataractes.

---

PHŒNIX 4 TIGRES 3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Cole Huckins scored twice as the visiting Sherbrooke Phœnix edged the Victoriaville Tigres 4-3.

Jacob Melanson and Kaylen Gauthier also scored for the Phoenix (29-11-2-2).

Maxime Pellerin scored twice for the Tigres (29-11-1-3), while Tommy Cormier netted a single.

---

OLYMPIQUES 6 HUSKIES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Riley Kidney had two goals and two assists as the visiting Gatineau Olympiques defeated the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 5-2.

Noah Warren, Cole Cormier, Will Chisholm and Olivier Nadeau also scored for the Olympiques (27-12-4-2).

Tristan Allard and Daniil Bourash scored for the Huskies (25-14-3-3).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2023.