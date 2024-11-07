SYDNEY, N.S. — Justin Poirier scored a goal and an assist for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in a 3-1 win over the host Cape Breton Eagles in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League on Thursday.

The Drakkar won their fifth game in a row with Louis-Charles Plourde and Jules Boilard also scoring goals.

Drakkar goalie Lucas Beckman turned away 27 of 28 shots for the win.

Dylan Andrews was Cape Breton's goal scorer with Eagles netminder Jakub Milota stopping 27 of 29 shots in the loss.

TIGRES 3 SEA DOGS 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Olivier Houde's goal at 8:19 of the third period stood as the winner for Victoriaville.

Alexis Bourque and Justin Larose also scored for the Tigers, with goalie Gabriel D'Aigle making 29 saves for the win.

Eriks Mateiko and Zachary Morin each scored for Saint John. Sea Dogs goaltender Charles-Edward Gravel had 21 saves in the loss.

PHOENIX 4 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Hugo Primeau scored twice to pace Sherbrooke to victory with Lewis Gendron and Maxime Cote also chipping in goals.

Phoenix netminder Linards Feldbergs had 19 saves for the win.

Shawinigan got goals from Vince Elie and Mathieu Plante, and 27 saves by goaltender Liam Sztuska.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.