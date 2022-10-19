BATHURST, N.B. — A hat trick from Ben Allison powered the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to a 6-4 victory over the Val-d'Or Foreurs in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Riley Kidney and Ty Higgins each contributed a goal and two assists, and Dominik Godin added a goal for the Titan (4-6-1), which snapped a four-game losing skid.

Alexandre Doucet had two goals and a helper for the Foreurs (6-5-0), while Zachael Turgeon and William Provost also found the back of the net.

Acadie-Bathurst's Jan Bednar stopped 28-of-32 shots and William Blackburn made 10 saves for Val-d'Or before being replaced in the second period. Mathys Fernandez stopped 26-of-27 shots in relief.

---

TIGRES 6 SAGUENEENS 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Three goals and a pair of assists from Tommy Cormier led Victoriaville (7-3-0) to a decisive win over the Sagueneens. Felix Bedard had the lone goal for Chicoutimi (3-7-0).

---

DRAKKAR 4 PHOENIX 0

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Olivier Adam stopped all 32 shots he faced as Baie-Comeau (5-4-1) blanked Sherbrooke (8-1-1) to snap a four-game losing streak. The result marked the Phoenix's first regulation loss of the season.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.