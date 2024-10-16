DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — A four-point night from Jacob Mathieu lifted the Rimouski Oceanic to a 5-3 victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League play on Wednesday.

Mathieu scored and contributed three assists, while Mael St-Denis and Mathieu Cataford each put away a pair of goals for the Oceanic (6-3-0), who stretched their win streak to five games.

Drummondville's Owen Ronson opened the scoring 5:05 into the first period, and Sam Oliver put the Voltigeurs (7-2-1) up 3-2 with back-to-back goals midway through the third before Rimouski closed out the game with three straight strikes.

William Lacelle stopped 29-of-32 shots for the Oceanic, and Voltigeurs netminder Riley Mercer made 27 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2024.