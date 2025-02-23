MONCTON, N.B. - Caleb Desnoyers scored three goals and added an assist as the Moncton Wildcats whipped the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 10-1 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Sunday at the Avenir Centre.

Etienne Morin, Pier-Etienne Cloutier, Adam Fortier-Gendron, Dyllan Gill, Markus Vidicek, Maxime Côté and Julius Sumpf also scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (43-9-2-0), who outshot the visitors 39-15. Juraj Pekarcik and Sumpf also chipped in with four assists each.

Olivier Laverdière scored for the Tigres (15-36-1-3), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 7-1 heading into the third.

The Wildcats went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Tigres were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:

---

OLYMPIQUES 3 PHOENIX 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Lukas Landry scored with nine seconds left in the third period to lift the visiting Gatineau Olympiques to a 3-2 win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Julien Paille and Justin Boisselle also scored for the Olympiques (14-27-7-5), who were outshot 29-28.

Olivier Lampron and Jayden Plouffe scored for the Phoenix (29-19-2-4), who went 1-for-4 on the power play. The Olympiques were 0-for-4.

---

OCEANIC 5 DRAKKAR 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexandre Blais and Dominic Pilote each had a goal and assist as the Rimouski Océanic beat the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5-1.

Jacob Mathieu, Mael Lavigne and Maxime Coursol also scored for the East Division-leading Oceanic (39-12-2-2), who outshot the visitors 44-24.

Matyas Melovsky scored for the Drakkar (31-20-3-1), who led 1-0 after the first period but trailed 3-1 heading into the third.

---

EAGLES 3 ISLANDERS 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Cole Burbidge scored twice and added an assist as the Cape Breton Eagles beat the visiting Charlottetown Islanders 3-1.

Andrew Brown also scored for the Eagles (28-19-4-3), who were outshot 28-20. Eagles netminder Alexis Cournoyer stopped 27 of 28 shots.

Kyle Powers scored for the Islanders (27-24-2-1), who were tied 1-1 heading into the third period.

---

CATARACTES 4 SEA DOGS 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Jiri Klima scored twice and Kody Dupuis had a goal and an assist as the Shawinigan Cataractes defeated the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 4-1.

Felix Lacerte also scored for the Cataractes (31-18-1-4), who outshot the visitors 36-25.

Dylan Rozzi scored for the Sea Dogs (19-36-0-0), who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

---

HUSKIES 7 REMPARTS 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Antonin Verreault scored twice and added an assist as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat the visiting Quebec Remparts 7-2.

Samuel Beauchemin, Eliot Ogonowski, Lars Steiner, Harijs Cjunskis and Samuel Rousseau also scored for the Huskies (29-17-3-5), who outshot the visitors 41-21.

Benjamin Vigneault and Maddox Dagenais scored for the Remparts (20-29-2-4).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.