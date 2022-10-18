QMJHL roundup: Eagles net first win by edging Wildcats in shootout

MONCTON, N.B. — The Cape Breton Eagles finally won a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, but it took a shootout after 65 scoreless minutes to do it.

Ivan Ivan, Samuel Johnson and Cam Squires all scored in the shootout against the host Moncton Wildcats, who got goals from Thomas Auger and Vincent Labelle before Cole Bishop missed in an attempt to extend the lone game on Tuesday's QMJHL schedule.

Oliver Satny made 43 saves for the Eagles, who improved their record to 1-3-2-0. Jacob Steinman made 34 saves for the Wildcats, who slipped to 4-4-0-0.

The Eagles went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Wildcats were 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.