QMJHL roundup: Eagles rally against Sea Dogs to net first win
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The Cape Breton Eagles appeared headed for their third straight defeat of the young Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season on Friday when they got a couple timely breaks, and late goals, to edge the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-3 at TD Station.
Antoine Roy scored at 15:48 of the third to tie the game 3-3, then Lubos Stahon scored at 17:52 to give the Eagles their first win of the season.
William Shields and Cole Burbidge also scored for the Eagles, who were outshot 31-18.
Egan Beveridge, Eriks Mateiko and Peter Reynolds scored for the Sea Dogs, who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third. The Sea Dogs have a win, a loss and a shootout loss in their first three games.
Elsewhere in the QMJHL:
---
WILDCATS 6 ISLANDERS 2
CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — The visiting Moncton Wildcats spotted the Charlottetown Islanders a 2-1 lead, then stormed back with five unanswered goals to post a 6-2 win.
Caleb Desnoyers, Oscar Plandowski, Julius Sumpf, Sebastian Glas, Miles Mueller and Adam Fortier-Gendron scored for the Wildcats, who were outshot 38-33.
Matthew Butler and Giovanni Morneau scored for the Islanders.
---
PHOENIX 7 OLYMPIQUES 0
SHERBROOKE, Que. — Israel Mianscum and Mavrick Lachance each scored twice and Samuel St-Hilaire kicked out 17 shots to net the shutout as the Sherbrooke Phoenix defeated the Gatineau Olympiques 7-0.
Andrew Belchamber, Hugo Primeau and Olivier Dubois also scored for the Phoenix, who had four power-play goals and outshot the visitors 38-17.
---
DRAKKAR 2 OCEANIC 1
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Matthew MacDonald's second period goal at 8:53 stood as the winner as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar edged the Rimouski Oceanic 2-1.
Matyas Melovsky also scored for the Drakkar, who outshot the visitors 37-25.
Dominic Pilote scored for the Oceanic.
---
HUSKIES 4 VOLTIGEURS 3 (SO)
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies spotted the Drummondville Voltigeurs a 3-0 lead, then stormed back to win the game 4-3 in a shootout.
Alex Carr, Thomas Verdon and Mathis Perron scored in regulation for the Huskies, while Justin Cote scored twice for the Volts and Maxime Lafond netted a single.
Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored the lone goal of the three-round shootout.
---
FOREURS 5 CATARACTES 4
VAL-D'OR, Que. — Tomas Cibulka scored two goals and added an assist as the Val-d'Or Foreurs edged the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-4.
Matis Ouellet, Zachael Turgeon and Alix Durocher also scored for the Foreurs.
Jordan Forget, Lou-Felix Denis, Kody Dupuis and Felix Lacerte scored for the Cataractes.
---
TIGRES 7 SAGUENEENS 2
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Nikita Prishchepov scored twice, and Benjamin Vigneault pitched in with a goal and two assists as the Victoriaville Tigres defeated the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 7-2.
Noah Larochelle, Egor Goriunov, Pier-Olivier Roy and Eliott Simard also scored for the Tigres.
Samuel Vachon and Jonathan Prud'homme scored for the Sagueneens.
---
ARMADA 4 REMPARTS 2
BOISBRIAND, Que. — Mateo Nobert, Xavier Sarrasin, Emanuelson Charbonneau-Joseph and Eliot Litalien each scored once as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated the Quebec Remparts 4-2.
Jake Moffat and Kassim Gaudet scored for the Remparts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.