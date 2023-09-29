SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The Cape Breton Eagles appeared headed for their third straight defeat of the young Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season on Friday when they got a couple timely breaks, and late goals, to edge the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-3 at TD Station.

Antoine Roy scored at 15:48 of the third to tie the game 3-3, then Lubos Stahon scored at 17:52 to give the Eagles their first win of the season.

William Shields and Cole Burbidge also scored for the Eagles, who were outshot 31-18.

Egan Beveridge, Eriks Mateiko and Peter Reynolds scored for the Sea Dogs, who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third. The Sea Dogs have a win, a loss and a shootout loss in their first three games.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

WILDCATS 6 ISLANDERS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — The visiting Moncton Wildcats spotted the Charlottetown Islanders a 2-1 lead, then stormed back with five unanswered goals to post a 6-2 win.

Caleb Desnoyers, Oscar Plandowski, Julius Sumpf, Sebastian Glas, Miles Mueller and Adam Fortier-Gendron scored for the Wildcats, who were outshot 38-33.

Matthew Butler and Giovanni Morneau scored for the Islanders.

---

PHOENIX 7 OLYMPIQUES 0

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Israel Mianscum and Mavrick Lachance each scored twice and Samuel St-Hilaire kicked out 17 shots to net the shutout as the Sherbrooke Phoenix defeated the Gatineau Olympiques 7-0.

Andrew Belchamber, Hugo Primeau and Olivier Dubois also scored for the Phoenix, who had four power-play goals and outshot the visitors 38-17.

---

DRAKKAR 2 OCEANIC 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Matthew MacDonald's second period goal at 8:53 stood as the winner as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar edged the Rimouski Oceanic 2-1.

Matyas Melovsky also scored for the Drakkar, who outshot the visitors 37-25.

Dominic Pilote scored for the Oceanic.

---

HUSKIES 4 VOLTIGEURS 3 (SO)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies spotted the Drummondville Voltigeurs a 3-0 lead, then stormed back to win the game 4-3 in a shootout.

Alex Carr, Thomas Verdon and Mathis Perron scored in regulation for the Huskies, while Justin Cote scored twice for the Volts and Maxime Lafond netted a single.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored the lone goal of the three-round shootout.

---

FOREURS 5 CATARACTES 4

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Tomas Cibulka scored two goals and added an assist as the Val-d'Or Foreurs edged the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-4.

Matis Ouellet, Zachael Turgeon and Alix Durocher also scored for the Foreurs.

Jordan Forget, Lou-Felix Denis, Kody Dupuis and Felix Lacerte scored for the Cataractes.

---

TIGRES 7 SAGUENEENS 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Nikita Prishchepov scored twice, and Benjamin Vigneault pitched in with a goal and two assists as the Victoriaville Tigres defeated the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 7-2.

Noah Larochelle, Egor Goriunov, Pier-Olivier Roy and Eliott Simard also scored for the Tigres.

Samuel Vachon and Jonathan Prud'homme scored for the Sagueneens.

---

ARMADA 4 REMPARTS 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Mateo Nobert, Xavier Sarrasin, Emanuelson Charbonneau-Joseph and Eliot Litalien each scored once as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated the Quebec Remparts 4-2.

Jake Moffat and Kassim Gaudet scored for the Remparts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.