QMJHL roundup: Masse posts shutout as Oceanic blank Remparts
RIMOUSKI, Que. — Cedric Masse didn't have to stop many pucks to help the Rimouski Oceanic blank the Quebec Remparts 4-0 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.
Masse made 17 saves as the Oceanic improved to 16-13-2-0, good enough for second place in the East Division.
Mael St-Denis, Mathis Aguilar, Maxim Barbashev and Julien Beland scored for the Oceanic, who led 2-0 after the first period and entered the final period with a two-goal lead.
Louis-Antoine Denault stopped 33 of 37 shots for the Remparts (12-18-0-0), who were outshot 37-17.
The Oceanic went 2-for-6 on the power play, while the Remparts were 0-for-4
Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:
---
SAGUENEENS 2 TITAN 1
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Craig Armstrong's power-play goal at 15:02 of the second period stood up as the winner as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens edged the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 2-1.
Alexis Morin also scored for the Sagueneens (15-12-2-2), who outshot the Titan 27-25.
Louis-Francois Belanger scored for the Titan (12-16-1-2).
---
HUSKIES 7 TIGRES 2
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Anthony Turcotte scored twice, Antonin Verreault chipped in with three assists, and the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies whipped the Victoriaville Tigres 7-2.
Samuel Beauchemin, Emeric Gaudet, Francois-James Buteau, Louis-Philippe Fontaine and Andrei Loshko also scored for the Huskies.
Tommy Cormier and Thomas Gagnon scored for the Tigres, who were outshot 34-25.
---
ARMADA 5 FOREURS 3
BOISBRIAND, Que. — Justin Carbonneau's third goal of the game, scored at 16:55 of the third period, gave the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada a 5-3 win over the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs.
Tommy Montreuil and Matthew MacDonald (empty-netter) also scored for the Armada (15-14-2-0).
Thomas Larouche, Nathan Drapeau and Nathan Brisson scored for the Foreurs (10-18-0-1).
---
CATARACTES 4 WILDCATS 3 (OT)
SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Felix Lacerte scored six seconds into overtime to lift the Shawinigan Cataractes over the visiting Monton Wildcats 4-3.
Felix Plamondon, Nathan Ethier and Evan Courtois also scored for the Cataractes (10-17-2-0).
Miles Mueller scored twice for the Wildcats (20-7-2-1), while Yoan Loshing netted a single.
---
VOLTIGEURS 5 EAGLES 1
SYDNEY, N.S. — Peter Repcik scored twice, Riley Mercer made34 saves, and the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the Cape Breton Eagles 4-0.
Sam Oliver, Maveric Lamoureux and Mikael Huchette also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (19-9-3-1), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.
Cam Squires scored for the Eagles (15-15-1-0).
---
SEA DOGS 3 MOOSEHEADS 2
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Noah Reinhart scored at 18:12 of the third period to snap a 2-2 deadlock and lift the Saint John Sea Dogs to a 3-2 win over the visiting Halifax Mooseheads.
Peter Reynolds and Danny Akkouche also scored for the Sea Dogs (12-15-2-2), who outshot the Mooseheads 29-15.
Mathieu Cataford and Liam Kilfoil scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (21-8-3-0).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023.