CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Emile Duquet and Alexis Morin each scored twice and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens erupted for five third-period goals in a 6-3 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League victory over the Charlottetown Islanders on Saturday.

Thomas Deruisseaux and Nathan Lecompte also scored for the Sagueneens who won their second game in seven starts, improving to 2-4-1-0.

Michael Horth scored twice for the Islanders, while Alexis Michaud added a single. The Islanders, who slipped to 3-4-0-0, were outshot 35-20.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

REMPARTS 3 FOREURS 2 (SO)

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Vsevolod Komarov's goal in the fifth round of a shootout lifted the Quebec Remparts to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs.

Andrew Gweon and Zachary Marquis-Laflamme scored for the Remparts in regulation time, while Matis Ouellet and Nathan Drapeau scored for the Foreurs.

With the win, the Remparts improved to 2-4-0-0, while the Foreurs slipped to 4-1-0-1.

---

HUSKIES 6 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Anthony Turcotte scored twice, including once into an empty net, as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the Shawinigan Cataractes 6-2.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine, Samuel Beauchemin, Axel Dufresne and Mathis Perron also scored for the Huskies, who were outshot 33-31. The Huskies improved to 3-1-1-2,

Felix Lacerte and Leo Braillard scored for the Cataractes, who slipped to 4-2-0-0.

---

MOOSEHEADS 3 ARMADA 1

HALIFAX, N.S. — Brody Fournier's goal at 12:01 of the third period snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the Halifax Mooseheads to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada at Scotiabank Centre.

Lou Levesque and Mathieu Cataford (empty net) also scored for the Mooseheads, who improved to 5-2-0-0. Markus Vidicek had two assists.

Alexis Bourque scored for the Armada, who were outshot 26-20 and slipped to 4-3-0-0.

---

WILDCATS 4 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Vincent Collard scored at 15:52 of the third period to break a 2-2 deadlock as the visiting Moncton Wildcats defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-2.

Thomas Auger, Yoan Loshing and Julius Sumpf (empty net) also scored for the Wildcats, outshot the Sea Dogs 34-29 and improved to 4-2-0-0.

Pavel Simek and Joseph Ianniello scored for the Sea Dogs, who slipped to 2-2-1-1.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2023.