BATHURST, N.B. — Colby Huggan's second goal of the game, scored 23 seconds into overtime, lifted the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Cape Breton Eagles in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Alexandre Lallier also scored for the Titan (12-14-0-2), who outshot the Eagles 35-21.

Cam Squires and Cole Burbidge scored for the Eagles (14-14-1-0), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

The Eagles went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Titan went 1-for-4.

Eagles netminder Jakub Milota stopped 32 of 35 shots.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:

---

SAGUENEENS 2 SEA DOGS 1 (OT)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Thomas Desruisseaux scored at 3:50 of overtime period as the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens edged the Saint John Sea Dogs 2-1,

Samuel Vachon also scored for the Sagueneens (14-12-2-2). Peteris Bulans chipped in with two assists.

Eriks Mateiko scored for the Sea Dogs (11-13-2-2), who outshot the Sagueneens 28-27.

---

VOLTIGEURS 10 REMPARTS 3

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Ethan Gauthier scored three goals as the Drummondville Voltigeurs crushed the visiting Quebec Remparts 10-3.

Sam Oliver and Lukas Landry each scored twice for the Central Division-leading Volts (17-8-3-1), while Drew Elliott, Tyler Peddle and Loic Goyette added singles.

Daniel Agostino, Pier-Etienne Cloutier and Antoine Dorion scored for the Remparts (11-16-0-0).

---

HUSKIES 4 TIGRES 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Emeric Gaudet had a goal and assist as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 4-1.

Thomas Verdon, Antonin Verreault and Alex Carr also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (16-7-1-3).

Tommy Cormier scored for the Tigres (16-8-3-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2023.