SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Cole Burbidge scored the only goal of the third period, snapping a 4-4 tie and lifting the Saint John Sea Dogs to a 5-4 victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday afternoon.

Eriks Mateiko, Brady Burns, Noah Reinhart and Jared Cosman also scored for the Sea Dogs (19-30-1-1), who led 3-1 after the first period. The teams were tied 4-4 heading into the final frame.

Markas Samenas scored twice for the Titan (15-29-5-3), while Ben Allison and Robert Orr chipped in singles.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

HUSKIES 8 FOREURS 4

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored twice and added two assists as the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the Val-D'Or Foreurs 8-4.

Axel Dufresne, Daniil Bourash, Francois-James Buteau, Thomas Verdon, Anthony Turcotte and Jakub Hujer also scored for the Huskies (30-16-3-3).

Antoine Lagace, Vincent N. Fredette, Louis Robin and Mathis Cloutier scored for the Foreurs (20-30-2-0).

---

OCEANIC 2 DRAKKAR 1 (SO)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Xavier Filion and Julien Beland scored in the four-round shootout as the Rimouski Oceanic defeated the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar 2-1.

Jan Sprynar scored in regulation time for the Oceanic (27-22-2-1).

Justin Poirier scored for the Drakkar (22-27-3-2) in regulation. Matyas Melovsky had a goal in the shootout.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2023.