QMJHL roundup: Crosby scores winner for Mooseheads

HALIFAX — Logan Crosby had the game-winning goal at 11:26 in the third period as the Mooseheads edged the Eagles.

Jake Todd and Logan Crosby all scored once for Halifax.

Mooseheads netminder Mathis Rousseau stopped 29 shots.

Olivier Houde had Cape Breton's lone goal while Eagles goaltender Nicolas Ruccia saved 20 of 22 shots.

---

TIGRES 4 REMPARTS 1

VICTORIAVILLE - Joseph Henneberry scored a goal and an assist as Victoriaville Tigres defeated Québec Remparts.

Alexis Bourque, Nikita Prishchepov and Benjamin Vigneault all scored once for Victoriaville.

Tigres goaltender Nathan Darveau stopped 29 of 30 shots.

Charles-Olivier Villeneuve scored once for Québec.

Remparts goaltender Vincent Filion stopped 33 of 37 shots.

---

ARMADA 6 ISLANDERS 1

BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - Eliot Ogonowski scored twice as Blainville-Boisbriand Armada topped Charlottetown Islanders.

Jonathan Fauchon, Eliot Litalien, Olivier Metcalfe and Mathis Cloutier all scored once for Blainville-Boisbriand.

Armada netminder Olivier Ciarlo saved 29 of 30 shots.

William Shields scored once for Charlottetown.

Islanders netminder Carter Bickle stopped 40 of 46 shots.

---

SAGUENÉENS 5 OLYMPIQUES 4

GATINEAU - The Chicoutimi Saguenéens defeated the Gatineau Olympiques during the shootout.

Maxim Massé scored twice while Peteris Bulans and Émile Guité scored once for Chicoutimi.

Saguenéens starting netminder Raphaël Précourt stopped nine of 12 shots with backup Rémi Delafontainesaving 13 shots.

Jérémie Minville, Sander Wold, Justin Dumais and Alexander Gaudio all scored once for Gatineau.

Olympiques goaltender Kian Hodgins saved 25 of 29 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.