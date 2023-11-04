QMJHL roundup: Arsenault nets hat trick as Titan topple Sea Dogs
BATHURST, N.B. — Donovan Arsenault scored three goals, Joseph Henneberry had a goal and two assists, and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-4 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.
Alexandre Lallier also scored for the Titan (7-10-0-1), who led 3-1 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third of the Maritimes Division contest.
Pavel Simek scored twice for the visiting Sea Dogs (5-8-1-2), with Noah Reinhart and Jacob Beaulieu netting singles. Nicolas Bilodeau chipped in with two assists.
The Titan outshot the Sea Dogs 38-28.
Elsewhere in the QMJHL:
---
SAGUENEENS 4 TIGRES 2
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Emmanuel Vermette scored a goal and added three assists as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens edged the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 4-2.
Craig Armstrong, Jonathan Desrosiers and Émile Duquet also scored for the Sagueneens (7-7-1-2).
Tommy Cormier and Maxime Pellerin scored for the Tigres (9-6-2-0).
---
WILDCATS 7 OLYMPIQUES 4
GATINEAU, Que. — Preston Lounsbury scored three goals as the visiting Moncton Wildcats defeated the Gatineau Olympiques 7-4.
Cooper Cormier, Etienne Morin, Julius Sumpf and Sebastian Glas also scored for the Wildcats (13-4-1-0).
Charles Boutin scored twice for the Olympiques (5-11-1-1), while Nathan Lévesque and Jérémie Minville netted singles.
---
VOLTIGEURS 4 CATARACTES 1
SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Peter Repcik scored twice and Tristan Roy had a goal and assist as the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs beat the Shawinigan Cataractes 4-1.
Justin Cotes also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (10-5-2-1), who outshot the Cataractes 33-31.
Jordan Tourigny scored for the Cataractes (7-9-1-0).
---
DRAKKAR 5 ARMADA 3
BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND, Que. — Justin Poirier scored twice as the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar edged the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-3.
Isaac Dufort, Jules Boilard and Olivier Lampron also scored for the East Division-leading Drakkar (15-2-2-0).
Olivier Filaj, Matthew MacDonald and Thomas Paquet scored for the Armada (8-8-2-0).
---
ISLANDERS 4 FOREURS 3
VAL-D'OR, Que. — Giovanni Morneau scored the game-winning goal at 7:15 of the second period as the Charlottetown Islanders edged the Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-3.
Alexis Jacques, Kevin Walker and Michael Horth also scored for the Islanders (8-9-0-0).
Alexandre Guy, Charles-Antoine Pilote and Tomas Cibulka scored for the Foreurs (6-10-0-1).
---
MOOSEHEADS 5 PHOENIX 1
HALIFAX, N.S. — Jordan Dumais scored twice and Mathieu Cataford added a goal and two assists as the Halifax Mooseheads beat the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix 5-1.
Lou Levesque and Braeden MacPhee also scored for the Mooseheads (13-4-1-0).
Lewis Gendron scored for the Phoenix (9-6-0-1).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2023.