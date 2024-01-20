VAL-D'OR, Que. — Donovan Arsenault scored three goals, Justin Gill had a goal and two assists, and the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar dumped the Val-d'Or Foreurs 6-1 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Justin Poirier, Isaac Dufort, Julien Paille and Louis-Charles Plourde also scored for the East Division-leading Drakkar (37-6-2-0), who were ahead 3-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.

Jordan Labelle scored a third-period goal for the Foreurs (12-26-2-2), who were outshot 51-19.

Neither team had a good day on the power play — the Drakkar went 0-for-6, while the Foreurs were 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

HUSKIES 5 OLYMPIQUES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Ty Higgins scored twice, Philippe Bourdages made 23 saves, and the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat the Gatineau Olympiques 5-1.

Thomas Verdon, Andrei Loshko and Anthony Turcotte also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (29-10-1-4), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third. Antonin Verreault chipped in with two assists.

Gabriel Seguin scored for the Olympiques (15-26-2-2).

The Huskies outshot the Olympiques 25-24.

---

OCEANIC 5 WILDCATS 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Maxim Barbashev, Charle Truchon, Dominic Pilote and Jacob Mathieu each had a goal and assist as the Rimouski Oceanic defeated the visiting Moncton Wildcats 5-3.

Lyam Jacques also scored for the Oceanic (23-19-3-0), who were tied 1-1 after the first period but led 4-2 heading into the third.

Gabe Smith scored twice for the Wildcats (26-10-3-3), while Yoan Loshing netted a single. Alex Mercier chipped in with two assists.

The Oceanic outshot the Wildcats 35-33.

---

TITAN 5 CATARACTES 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Colby Huggan and Noah Laberge each had a goal and assist as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan defeated the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-2.

Dawson Sharkey, Louis-Francois Belanger and Blake Pilgrim-Edwards also scored for the Titan (20-20-2-2), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

Eli Baillargeon and Alexis Bonefon scored for the Cataractes (19-22-2-1), who outshot the Titan 26-24.

---

MOOSEHEADS 3 SAGUENEENS 2

HALIFAX, N.S. — Mathieu Cataford scored twice as the Halifax Mooseheads edged the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens 3-2.

Lou-Felix Denis, whose goal at 13:22 of the third period proved to be the winner, also scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (27-11-6-1).

Maxim Masse and Nathan Lecompte scored for the Sagueneens (17-21-4-3).

---

EAGLES 5 SEA DOGS 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Olivier Houde scored twice and added an assist as the Cape Breton Eagles defeated the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 5-2.

Cam Squires, Jacob Newcombe and Cam MacDonald also scored for the Eagles (24-18-1-1), who outshot the visitors 48-21.

Brody Fournier and Coen Miller scored for the Seadogs (15-23-3-3).

---

TIGRES 5 PHOENIX 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Tommy Cormier scored a goal and added two assists as the Victoriaville Tigres topped the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix 5-2,

Justin Larose, Mathis Aguilar, Joseph Henneberry and Alexis Bourque also scored for the Tigres (28-11-3-0).

Israël Mianscum and Maxime Côté scored for the Phoenix (19-18-1-4).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2024.