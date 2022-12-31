CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Marshall Lessard scored his second goal of the day 2:44 into overtime Saturday, lifting the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to a 6-5 victory over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Justin Poirier had a goal and two assists for the Drakkar (14-19-4), who snapped a five-game losing skid.

Matthew MacDonald, Charlie Find and Charles-Antoine Dumont also scored for Baie-Comeau, while Jonathan Derosiers, Maxim Masse, Jeremy Leroux, Vincent Fredette and Fabrice Fortin all had goals for Chicoutimi (16-18-2).

Sagueneens netminder Phillippe Cloutier stopped 18-of-24 shots and Olivier Ciarlo made 28 saves for the win.

---

TIGRES 5 CATARACTES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, QUE. — Three unanswered goals in the third period ushered Victoriaville (24-8-4) to victory over Shawinigan (17-17-3). Tigres captain Maxime Pellerin led his side with a goal and an assist.

---

HUSKIES 8 FOREURS 0

ROUYN-NORANDA, QUE. — Thomas Couture stopped all 25 shots he faced as Rouyn-Noranda (21-12-3) blanked Val-d'Or (16-19-2). Emeric Gaudet paced the Huskies with two goals and an assist, while Olivier Dubois and Anthony Turcotte each scored twice.

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 OCEANIC 4

RIMOUSKI, QUE. — William Dumoulin put away a pair of first-period goals two minutes apart and Drummondville (17-16-3) outlasted Rimouski (20-15-2) in a feisty affair. The two sides traded goals — and penalties — across the first two periods before settling in for a goalless third. The loss snapped the Oceanic's eight-game win streak.

---

PHOENIX 5 REMPARTS 2

QUEBEC CITY — Two goals and an assist from Justin Gill led Sherbrooke (22-10-4) to a decisive win over Quebec (28-6-1). It was a rare loss for the Remparts, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 ARMADA 4

BOISBRIAND, QUE. — Cam MacDonald scored twice as Gatineau (21-10-6) edged Blainville-Boisbriand (13-9-4). Both sides leaned hard on their special teams, with the Olympiques going 1-for-5 with the man advantage and the Armada going 1-for-3.

---

WILDCATS 4 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Jacob Steinman stopped 24-of-25 shots, backstopping Moncton (18-14-2) to a win over Saint John (12-20-2). The Wildcats took a 4-0 lead early in the third period before Nico Laforge spoiled Steinman's shutout with the Sea Dogs' lone goal late in the game.

---

ISLANDERS 3 TITAN 2

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Jeremie Biakabutuka scored with 43 seconds left on the clock, lifting Acadie-Bathurst (15-16-5) to a comeback win over Charlottetown (12-19-3). The Islanders took a 2-1 lead 3:02 into the middle frame, but the Titan roared back with a pair of unanswered goals in the third period.

---

MOOSEHEADS 11 EAGLES 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — A seven-point performance by Josh Lawrence powered Halifax (23-7-5) to a lopsided victory over Cape Breton (13-19-3). Lawrence had four goals and three assists while Jordan Dumais scored twice and notched a helper for the Mooseheads.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2022.