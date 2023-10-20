QMJHL Roundup: Drakkar top Cataractes in battle of East and West's best

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Justin Poirier had two goals and an assist, Justin Gill added a goal and three helpers and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar topped the Shawinigan Cataractes 8-4 on Friday.

Niks Fenenko, Shawn Pearson, Anthony Lavoie, Louis-Charles Plourde and Isaac Dufort provided the rest of the offence for Baie-Comeau (7-2-2), which sits atop the Eastern Conference.

Philippe Bourdages made 15 saves.

Jordan Tourigny, Cole Chandler, Lou-Félix Denis and Kody Dupuis answered for Shawinigan (7-2-1), which holds top spot in the Western Conference.

Félix Hamel surrendered five goals on 20 shots before making way for Rémi Delafontaine, who stopped 14 of 17 shots in relief.

Entering the third period down 5-2, Chandler trimmed the deficit 6:19 in for the Cataractes. However, the Drakkar outscored Shawinigan 3-1 the rest of the way to guarantee the victory.

---

MOOSEHEADS 6 HUSKIES 4

HALIFAX — Jordan Dumais put on a five-point showcase with a hat trick and two assists as the Halifax Mooseheads downed the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 6-4.

Reece Peitzsche and Markus Vidicek also scored for Halifax (6-3-1).

Thomas Verdon, Louis-Philippe Fontaine, Jérémy Langlois and Antonin Verreault replied for Rouyn-Noranda (6-2-1-2).

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 PHOENIX 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Nathan Lévesque scored twice, Charles Boutin added a goal and two helpers and the Gatineau Olympiques earned a 5-2 win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Thomas Chafe and Jacob Kaine had the other goals for Gatineau (2-8-1-1).

Hugo Primeau and Andrew Belchamber scored for Sherbrooke (6-3-0-1).

---

ARMADA 4 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — James Swan scored two goals in leading the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada past the Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-2.

Alexis Bourque and Matthew MacDonald contributed the others for Blainville-Boisbriand (5-5-1).

Maveric Lamoureux and Sam Oliver responded for Drummondville (5-3-2-1).

---

EAGLES 2 FOREURS 0

SYDNEY, N.S. — Nicolas Ruccia earned a 27-save shutout as Cape Breton downed Val-d'Or 2-0.

Antoine Roy and Cam MacDonald scored for Cape Breton (6-5-0).

Mathis Lussier stopped 19 of 21 shots for Val-d'Or (5-3-0-1).

---

OCÉANIC 6 REMPARTS 4

QUÉBEC - Alexandre Blais had a hat trick, Julien Béland added another two goals and the Rimouski Océanic pulled out a 6-4 victory over the Quebec Remparts.

Ben Cross scored the other goal for Rimouski (5-5-1).

Daniel Agostino, Antoine Dorion, Vsevolod Komarov and Charles Savoie netted one goal apiece for Quebec (4-6-0).

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.