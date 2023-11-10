CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Emmanuel Vermette scored twice as Chicoutimi Saguenéens defeated Val-D'Or Foreurs.

Alexis Morin and Jacob Lafontaine all scored once for Chicoutimi.

Saguenéens netminder Raphaël Précourt stopped 14 of 15 shots.

Nathan Baril scored the lone goal for Val-D'Or.

Foreurs goaltender Émile Beaunoyer blocked 30 of 34 shots in the loss.

MOOSEHEADS 4 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN - Jordan Dumais scored twice as Halifax Mooseheads defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Brody Fournier and Mathieu Cataford all scored once for Halifax.

Mooseheads netminder Mathis Rousseau saved 23 of 25 shots.

Nate Tivey and Pavel Simek all scored once for Saint John.

Sea Dogs netminder Patrick Leaver stopped 21 of 24 shots.

EAGLES 4 CATARACTES 0

CAPE BRETON - Nicolas Ruccia earned a shut out as Cape Breton downed Shawinigan 4-0.

Angelo Fullerton, Callum Aucoin, Cam Squires and Émile Ricard all scored once for Cape Breton.

Eagles netminder Nicolas Ruccia stopped all 29 shots.

Cataractes backup netminder Rémi Delafontaine kicked out 11 of 12 shots while starter Mathis Langevin kicked out 6 of 9 shots.

ISLANDERS 6 WILDCATS 5

MONCTON - The Charlottetown Islanders defeated the Moncton Wildcats during a shootout.

Alexis Michaud, Michael Horth, Cole Huckins, Ross Campbell and Marcus Kearsey all scored once for Charlottetown.

Islanders goaltender Carter Bickle stopped 14 of 14 shots andIslanders goaltender Aksels Ozols stopped 8 of 13 shots.

Vincent Collard scored three goals while Thomas Auger and Connor Trenholm scored once for Moncton.

Wildcats goaltender Keegan Warren saved 43 of 48 shots.

HUSKIES 4 OCÉANIC 1

RIMOUSKI - Alex Carr scored a goal as Rouyn-Noranda Huskies topped Rimouski Océanic.

Antonin Verreault, Leighton Carruthers and Andrei Loshko all scored once for Rouyn-Noranda.

Huskies goaltender William Rousseau saved 23 of 24 shots.

Julien Béland scored once for Rimouski.

Océanic goaltender Vincent Filion saved 28 of 31 shots.

TIGRES 3 PHŒNIX 2

VICTORIAVILLE - The Victoriaville Tigres defeated the Sherbrooke Phœnix during a shootout.

Nikita Prishchepov and Maxime Pellerin all scored once for Victoriaville.

Tigres netminder Nathan Darveau stopped 21 of 23 shots.

Mavrick Lachance and Andrew Belchamber all scored once for Sherbrooke.

Phœnix netminder Samuel St-Hilaire blocked 30 of 32 shots.

VOLTIGEURS 5 DRAKKAR 4

DRUMMONDVILLE - Luke Woodworth knocked in the game-winning goal at 7:07 in the third period as the Voltigeurs edged the Drakkar.

Luke Woodworth and Ethan Gauthier scored twice while Peter Repcik scored once for Drummondville.

Voltigeurs netminder Riley Mercer saved 31 of 35 shots.

Alexis Bernier, Louis-Charles Plourde, Julien Paillé and Justin Gill all scored once for Baie-Comeau.

Drakkar netminder Olivier Ciarlo stopped 27 of 32 shots.

TITAN 2 ARMADA 1

BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - Robert Orr knocked in the game-winning goal at 15:46 in the third period as the Titan edged the Armada.

Milo Roelens and Robert Orr all scored once for Acadie-Bathurst.

Titan goaltender Antoine Keller kicked out 25 of 26 shots.

James Swan scored once for Blainville-Boisbriand.

Armada goaltender Charles-Édward Gravel saved 32 of 34 shots.

