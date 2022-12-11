QUEBEC — Evan Courtois scored the game-winning goal at 17:01 of the third period as the Shawinigan Cataractes edged the Quebec Remparts 3-2 on Saturday.

Courtois' goal capped a run of three unanswered goals in the final 25 minutes of the contest for the Cataractes. William Veillette scored at 14:59 of the second before adding another 8:10 into the third to bring him to 23 goals for the season.

Veillette also added one assist for Shawinigan (14-13-1-2). Antoine Coulombe made 29 saves.

Pier-Olivier Roy and Kassim Gaudet both scored in the first period for Québec (24-5-0-1), which lost its second in a row. Quentin Miller stopped 22-of-25 shots.

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 OLYMPIQUES 3 (SO)

HALIFAX — Josh Lawrence scored the winner, Mathis Rousseau stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and Halifax (19-7-2-1) defeated Gatineau (16-10-3-2). The Mooseheads were up 3-0 before the Olympiques mounted a comeback to force extra time.

---

TIGRES 3 HUSKIES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, QUE. — Tommy Cormier netted what proved to be the winner as Victoriaville (21-6-1-3) held off Rouyn-Noranda (16-12-1-1). Cormier capped a run of three unanswered goals to put the Tigres up 3-1 in the second period before the Huskies added one more later in the frame.

---

DRAKKAR 3 PHOENIX 2

BAIE-COMEAU, QUE. — Xavier Fortin scored the eventual winner just 14 seconds into the third period as Baie-Comeau (12-14-3-1) handed Sherbrooke (19-8-1-2) its second straight loss. Fortin's goal put the Drakkar up 3-1 before Justin Gill netted his second with 1:18 remaining.

---

OCÉANIC 4 FOREURS 1

RIMOUSKI, QUE. — Alexander Gaudio and Luka Verreault each had a goal and an assist as Rimouski (15-15-1) defeated Val-d'Or (15-14-2). Gabriel Robert made 15 saves for the Océanic.

---

SAGUENÉENS 2 VOLTIGEURS 1 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, QUE. — Marc-André Gaudet scored the game-winning goal 2:18 into overtime as Chicoutimi (15-14-1-) edged Drummondville (15-13-2). Emmanuel Vermette netted the game-tying marker at 11:59 of the third period for the Saguenéens.

---

ARMADA 5 EAGLES 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Alexis Gendron and Xavier Sarrasin each scored two goals to lead Blainville-Boisbriand (11-17-1-2) past Cape Breton (9-16-2-1). Édouard Nault stopped 23 shots in the win.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2022.