SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Félix Hamel stopped all 24 shots he faced as the Shawinigan Cataractes blanked the Gatineau Olympiques 4-0 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jacob Lachance, Evan Courtois, Lou-Félix Denis and Alexis Beaulac supplied the offence as Shawinigan (15-18-2) won its third straight.

Zach Pelletier stopped 26-of-29 shots for Gatineau (9-23-4), which has not won in eight games.

The Cataractes went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Olympiques could not score on their two man advantages.

---

TITAN 7 ISLANDERS 3

CHARLOTTETOWN —Blake Pilgrim-Edwards scored a goal and added an assist as Acadie-Bathurst routed the Islanders.

Matthew McRae, Joseph Henneberry, Ty Higgins, Milo Roelens, Igor Mburanumwe and Dawson Sharkey also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (16-17-3).

Cole Huckins, Kyle Powers and Simon Hughes replied for Charlottetown (15-18-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.