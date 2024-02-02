QMJHL Roundup: Fontaine and Dufresne help Huskies sink Armada in shootout

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Louis-Philippe Fontaine, and Axel Dufresne both scored in the shootout as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-4 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Thomas Verdon scored twice in regulation time for Rouyn-Noranda (32-11-5), while François-James Buteau and Antonin Verreault added goals.

Huskies goaltender William Rousseau made 34 saves and turned away two of three skaters in the shootout for the win.

Vincent Desjardins had a hat trick for Blainville-Boisbriand (21-20-5) and Jonathan Fauchon also scored.

Olivier Ciarlo kicked out 27 of 31 shots in net for the Armada.

Neither team scored on the power play. Rouyn-Noranda went 0 for 3 with the man advantage and Blainville-Boisbriand was 0 for 5

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 DRAKKAR 0

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Riley Mercer stopped al 27 shots he faced as the Voltigeurs blanked Baie-Comeau.

Justin Côté scored twice as Drummondville (32-9-5) stretched its point streak to 15 games. Marc-Olivier Beaudry and Kassim Gaudet chipped in as well.

Charles-Édward Gravel made 30 saves for the Drakkar (38-8-2).

---

SAGUENÉENS 2 OLYMPIQUES 0

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Rémi Delafontaine earned a 23-save shutout as the Sagueneens downed Gatineau.

Craig Armstrong and Alexis Morin supplied the offence for Chicoutimi (20-22-7).

Goaltender Kian Hodgins stopped 19 shots for the Olympiques (16-27-6).

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 TIGRES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Markus Vidicek scored twice as Halifax doubled the Tigres.

Braeden MacPhee and Logan Crosby had the other goals for the Mooseheads (30-11-8).

Tommy Cormier and Egor Goriunov scored for Victoriaville (29-14-3).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.