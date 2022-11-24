HALIFAX — Thomas Larouche scored what proved to be the winner as the Val-d'Or Foreurs edged the Halifax Mooseheads 4-3 on Thursday.

Alexandre Doucet notched two goals and one assist for Val-d'Or (11-11-2) with Louis Robin adding the other. Mathys Fernandez made 24 saves.

Brody Fournier, Attilio Biasca and Evan Boucher responded for Halifax (13-6-2-1). Brady James stopped 24-of-28 shots.

After a scoreless second, Boucher evened the game at 2-2 5:53 into the third period. Robin restored the Foreurs' lead 6:21 later before Larouche netted his seventh of the season with only 1:30 remaining. Biasca cut the deficit for the Mooseheads with 28 seconds left on the clock.

---

TITAN 5 ISLANDERS 3

CHARLOTTETOWN — Ben Allison and Jacob Melanson each scored two goals as Acadie-Bathurst (9-11-2-1) topped Charlottetown (10-11-2). The Titan blew the game open in the third period, outscoring the home side 3-1 after entering the final frame tied at 2-2.

---

SEA DOGS 7 EAGLES 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Alexis Cournoyer scored twice as Saint John (6-13-0-1) thrashed Cape Breton (8-11-2). Nikolas Hurtubise made 36 saves in the win as the Sea Dogs were outshot by the Eagles 38-23, having led by as much as five goals at one point.

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2022.