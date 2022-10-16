VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Thomas Belgarde scored twice, Gabriel D'Aigle stopped 29 shots and the Victoriaville Tigres squashed the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 7-0 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Justin Larose, Tommy Cormier, Nikita Prishchepov, Loick Daigle and Egor Goriunov also scored for the Tigres (6-3-0-0), who outshot the Sea Dogs (2-5-0-0) 30-29.

The game was scoreless after 20 minutes, but the Tigres took a 4-0 lead into the third period.

---

FOREURS 3 OCEANIC 1

VAL-D'OR, QUE. — Kale McCallum had a goal and assist and William Blackburn made 24 saves as the Val-d'Or Foreurs squeezed past the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 3-1.

Nathan Drapeau and Zachaël Turgeon also scored for Val-d'Or (6-4-0-0). Lyam Jacques scored for Rimouski (2-7-1-0).

---

WILDCATS 5 MOOSEHEADS 3

MONCTON, N.B. — Etienne Morin scored a goal and added an assist as the Moncton Wildcats defeated the visiting Halifax Mooseheads 5-3.

Alex Mercier, Miles Mueller, Cole Bishop and Charles Beaudoin also scored for Moncton (4-3-0-0).

Attilio Biasca and Jordan Dumais scored for Halifax (4-1-1-0).

---

ISLANDERS 4 VOLTIGEURS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Lucas Romeo scored twice as the Charlottetown Islanders downed the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-1.

Marcus Kearsey and Jérémie Biakabutuka also scored for Charlottetown (4-2-1-0).

Loic Goyette scored for Drummondville (4-6-0-0).

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2022.