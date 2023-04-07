SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Tristan Luneau scored his first goal of the post-season and added two assists as the visiting Gatineau Olympiques defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-1to win their first-round, best-of-seven Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series in five games on Friday night.

Vincent Maisonneuve, Cam MacDonald, Olivier Nadeau, Samuel Savoie and Zachary Dean (empty-netter) also scored for the Olympiques, who outshot the Sea Dogs 49-31.

Eriks Mateiko scored for the Sea Dogs, who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

The Sea Dogs' lone win of the series was Tuesday night in Game 3 when they edged the Olympiques 3-2. Gatineau won the other three games 7-1, 9-0 and 6-0.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 TIGRES 2

Drummondville wins best-of-seven series 4-1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Manix Landry scored twice, including a goal at 1:48 of the third period that stood as the winner, as the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the Victoriaville Tigres 4-2 to win their best-of-seven playoff series in five games.

Nino Tomov and Sam Oliver (empty-netter) also scored for the Voltigeurs, who were outshot 35-23.

Maxime Pellerin and Raphael Blouin scored for the Tigres, who were tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 heading into the third.

---

HUSKIES 5 CATARACTES 3

Rouyn-Noranda wins best-of-seven series 4-1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Daniil Bourash scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-3 to win their best-of-seven playoff series in five games.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine, Dyllan Gill, Samuel Rousseau and Bill Zonnon also scored for the Huskies.

Angus Booth, Felix Lacerte and Leo Braillard scored for the Cataractes, who outshot the Huskies 33-21.

---

OCEANIC 4 SAGUENEENS 2

Rimouski wins best-of-seven series 4-1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Mathis Gauthier scored once and added an assist as the visiting Rimouski Oceanic defeated the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 4-2 to win their best-of-seven series in five games.

Alexander Gaudio, Luka Verreault and Jacob Mathieu also scored for the Oceanic, who outshot the Sagueneens 26-25.

Emmanuel Vermette and Peteris Bulans scored for the Sagueneens, who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

---

WILDCATS 3 DRAKKAR 2 (OT)

Moncton leads best-of-seven series 3-2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Anthony Hamel scored at 4:41 of overtime as the visiting Moncton Wildcats edged the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 3-2 to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Maxim Barbashev and Thomas Auger also scored for the Wildcats, who will try to win the series on Monday night in Moncton, N.B.

Vincent Collard and Niks Fenenko scored for the Drakkar, who were outshot 38-36.

The Drakkar led 1-0 after the first period and the teams were tied 1-1 heading into the third.

POKE CHECKS: The Quebec Repmarts, Halifax Mooseheads and Sherbrooke Phoenix swept their first-round, best-of-seven series. … The Saint John Sea Dogs have promoted assistant general manager and head scout Anthony Stella to the position of GM.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2023.