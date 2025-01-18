QMJHL roundup: Goriunov leads Armada to win over Mooseheads

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Egor Goriunov had a goal and two assists and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada scored four goals in the second period en route to a 5-3 win over the visiting Halifax Mooseheads in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Centre d'excellence Sports Rousseau.

Matt Gosselin, Mateo Nobert, Zakary Lavoie and Xavier Villeneuve also scored for the Armada (22-16-2-0), who outshot the Mooseheads 31-26.

Quinn Kennedy scored twice for the Mooseheads (13-23-6-0), while Shawn Carrier had a goal and assist. The Mooseheads led 2-1 after the first period, but trailed 5-2 heading into the third.

The Armada went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Mooseheads were 0-for-6.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

FOREURS 5 SAGUENEENS 4

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — William Bishop's empty-net goal with 53 seconds left in the third period turned out to be key as the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs edged the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 5-4.

Noah Reinhart, Mathias Bourque, Jordan Labelle and Alix Durocher also scored for the Foreurs (16-20-3-1), who were outshot 44-29.

Kassim Gaudet scored three goals for the Sagueneens (23-10-3-5), while Thomas Desruisseaux netted a single.

---

WILDCATS 3 REMPARTS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Vincent Collard's goal in the second period proved to be the winner for the Moncton Wildcats (33-6-2-0). Julius Sumpf and Nathan Grenier had the others while Rudy Guimond stopped 30 shots.

Jayden Rousseau and Justin Cote scored for the Quebec Remparts (17-21-1-2).

---

TITAN 2 ISLANDERS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Louis-Francois Belanger scored twice and Alexandre Lallier added two assists as the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the Charlottetown Islanders 2-1.

Netminder Mikus Vecvanags stopped 30 of 31 shots for the Titan (22-15-1-1).

Matthew Butler scored for the Islanders (18-21-2-1), who outshot the visitors 31-26.

---

PHOENIX 4 HUSKIES 3 (OT)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Chad Bellemare scored four minutes into overtime to lift the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Felix Ouellet, Jayden Plouffe and Mavrick Lachance also scored for the Phoenix (23-13-2-4), while Louis-Alex Tremblay chipped in with two assists.

Remi Gelinas, Nathan Langlois and Samuel Rousseau scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (22-11-3-5), who outshot the hosts 45-39 but had trouble beating Phoenix netminder Linards Feldbergs.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025.