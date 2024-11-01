HALIFAX — Liam Kilfoil scored the shootout winner to lead the Halifax Mooseheads to a 2-1 victory over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on Friday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action.

Daniel Walters scored the game's opening goal at 10:09 of the second period for Halifax (8-6-2).

Mathis Rousseau made 48 saves between regulation and overtime in the win.

Bill Zonnon netted the game-tying goal at 6:38 of the third period to eventually send it to extra time for Rouyn-Noranda (8-3-2-3).

Samuel Meloche stopped 17 shots in the loss.

---

SAGUENÉENS 3 VOLTIGEURS 2 (OT)

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Korney Korneyev knocked in the game-winning goal 37 seconds into overtime as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens edged the Drummondville Voltigeurs 3-2.

Nathan Lecompte and Thomas Desruisseaux, with the game-tying score at 6:06 of the third period, also scored for Chicoutimi (9-3-2-2).

Marc-Olivier Beaudry and Luke Woodworth netted goals for Drummondville (12-3-1-1).

---

ISLANDERS 4 EAGLES 3

CHARLOTTETOWN — Egor Goriunov capped a two-goal effort with the game-winning score as four seconds remained in the contest and the Charlottetown Islanders narrowly edged the Cape Breton Eagles 4-3.

Mathis Valente and Alexis Michaud added a goal apiece for Charlottetown (4-10-1-1), which outshot the Eagles 11-2 in the final frame.

Joseph Henneberry, Cam Squires and Jacob Newcombe replied for Cape Breton (7-7-0-1).

---

DRAKKAR 8 OLYMPIQUES 2

BAIE-COMEAU — Justin Poirier had four goals and two assists as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar crushed the Gatineau Olympiques 8-2.

Matyas Melovsky, with two goals, Jérémy Leroux and Louis-Charles Plourde provided the rest of the offence for Baie-Comeau (9-5-1).

Isaiah Parent and Lukas Landry scored for Gatineau (2-12-1).

---

TITAN 6 FOREURS 4

ACADIE-BATHURST — Blake Pilgrim-Edwards had a goal and two assists in helping the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to a 6-4 win over the Val-d'Or Foreurs.

Noah Laberge, Will Reynolds, Dawson Sharkey, Maddex Marmulak and David-Alexandre Coulombe also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (11-5-0).

Eduard Bondar, Alexis Fortin, Alexandre Guy and Philippe Veilleux replied for Val-d'Or (4-10-1).

---

REMPARTS 5 PHOENIX 0

QUÉBEC, Que. — Louis-Antoine Denault earned a 24-save shutout as the Québec Remparts downed the Sherbrooke Phoenix 5-0.

Thomas Auger with two goals, Gabriel Courchesne, Loic Goyette and Nathan Quinn provided the offence for Québec (7-9-1).

Jacob Brochu stopped 20-of-25 shots for Sherbrooke (9-6-0).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.