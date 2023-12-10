QMJHL roundup: Mianscum's five points not enough for Phoenix to tame Tigres
SHERBROOKE, Que. — Israel Mianscum scored two goals and added three assists, but his Sherbrooke Phoenix were beaten 7-5 by the visiting Victoriaville Tigres in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.
The Phoenix, who went 4-for-6 on the power play, gave up five third-period goals to the Tigres, who were 2-for-3 with the man advantage.
Maxime Pellerin, Justin Larose and Mael Lavigne each scored twice for the Tigres (17-9-3-0), with a single added by Egor Goriunov.
Andrew Belchamber, Lewis Gendron and Olivier Dubois also scored for the Phoenix (15-13-1-2), who outshot the Tigres 37-24.
The Tigres led 1-0 after the first period and the teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third.
Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:
---
EAGLES 3 OLYMPIQUES 0
SYDNEY, N.S. — Jakub Milota stopped 23 shots and earned the shutout as the Cape Breton Eagles defeated the visiting Gatineau Olympiques 3-0.
Luke Patterson, Cole Burbidge and Olivier Houde scored for the Eagles (16-15-1-0).
Netminder Kian Hodgins stopped 23 of 26 shots for the Olympiques (9-19-2-2).
---
DRAKKAR 3 SAGUENEENS 1
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Alexis Bernier had a goal and assist as the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar edged the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 3-1.
Olivier Lampron and Raoul Boilard also scored for the East Division-leading Drakkar (27-3-2-0) who were outshot 34-28.
Alex Huang scored for the Sagueneens (15-13-2-2).
---
CATARACTES 5 HUSKIES 3
SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Felix Lacerte and Evan Courtois each scored twice as the Shawinigan Cataractes beat the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 5-3.
Jordan Tourigny also scored for the Cataractes (11-17-2-0). Tourigny, Lacerte and Lou Felix-Denis each chipped in with two helpers.
Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored twice for the West Division-leading Huskies (18-8-1-3), with Antonin Verreault netting a single.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2023.