RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jacob Mathieu scored three goals as the Rimouski Océanic defeated Victoriaville Tigres 5-2 on Sunday night in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Mathieu Cataford, with a goal and an assist, and Quinn Kennedy also scored for Rimouski (15-6-1).

Cataford took sole possession of the league lead in scoring with 36 points in 20 games this season.

Mathieu, meanwhile, moved up to a tie for third in goals with 16 in 19 games.

Pier-Olivier Roy and Mael St-Denis pitched in with two assists each, and Océanic goaltender William Lacelle stopped 27 shots.

Olivier Houde and Alexis Bourque replied for Victoriaville (8-13-2). Tigres netminder Jakob Hanlan made 39 saves.

ARMADA 4 REMPARTS 3 (SO)

QUÉBEC — Justin Carbonneau scored twice, and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated the Québec Remparts in a shootout.

Olivier Lemieux also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (12-8-1). Armada netminder Vincent Gladu saved 19 of 22 shots.

Antoine Dorion, Nathan Quinn and Thomas Auger replied for Québec (8-12-3). Remparts netminder Benjamin Lelièvre kicked out 31 of 34 shots.

CATARACTES 3 EAGLES 2 (OT)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Vince Elie scored the game-winning goal at 1:32 of overtime as the Shawinigan Cataractes edged the Cape Breton Eagles.

Matvei Gridin scored twice for Shawinigan (12-9-0). Cataractes netminder Félix Hamel stopped 24 of 26 shots.

Alexis Toussaint and Émile Ricard replied for Cape Breton (9-10-3). Eagles netminder Jakub Milota saved 29 of 32 shots.

HUSKIES 4 OLYMPIQUES 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Samuel Rousseau scored the game-winning goal at 16:05 of the third period as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the Gatineau Olympiques.

Thomas Verdon, Antonin Verreault and Bill Zonnon also scored for Rouyn-Noranda (14-3-5). Huskies netminder Samuel Carreiras stopped 26 of 29 shots.

Lukas Kral, Jérémie Minville and Taos Jordan replied Gatineau (3-16-4). Olympiques netminder Kian Hodgins saved 23 of 27 shots.

MOOSEHEADS 5 FOREURS 4

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Jack Martin produced the game-winning goal at 3:59 of the third period in a Halifax Mooseheads victory over the Val-d'Or Foreurs.

Brady Schultz Jan Sprynar, Eddy Doyle and Liam Kilfoil also scored for Halifax (9-10-3). Mooseheads goaltender Jack Milner kicked out 32 of 36 shots.

Nathaniel Harvey, Nathan Brisson, Noah Reinhart and Alexis Fortin replied for Val-d'Or (6-13-3). Foreurs netminder Émile Beaunoyer stopped 18 of 23 shots.

VOLTIGEURS 1 SAGUENÉENS (SO)

SAGUENAY, Que. — Riley Mercer posted a 26-save shutout, and the Drummondville Voltigeurs beat the Chicoutimi Saguenéens 1-0 in a shootout.

Renaud Poulin scored the shootout winner for Drummondville (16-5-2).

Raphaël Précourt stopped all 18 shots he faced in regulation and overtime for Chicoutimi (13-4-5).

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2024.