QMJHL roundup: Milota nets shutout as Eagles beat Islanders
Cape Breton Eagles Celebrate - Sébastien Gervais
Published
Updated
CHARLOTTETOWN — The visiting Cape Breton Eagles scored twice in the first period and got a 36-save performance from Jakub Milota to beat the Charlottetown Islanders 3-0 in the lone Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game on Tuesday night.
Brayden Schmitt, Olivier Houde and Cam Squires (empty-netter) scored for the Eagles (15-14-1-0) in the Maritimes Division battle. Luke Patterson chipped in with two assists.
Carter Bickle stopped 19 of 21 shots in the Islanders (11-16-1-1) net.
The Eagles went 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Islanders were 0-for-3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.