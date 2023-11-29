BOISBRIAND, Que. — Jonathan Fauchon scored the overtime winner and completed a hat trick in the process as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 5-4 on Wednesday night in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Fauchon, who also pitched in an assist, is up to 13 goals on the season.

Mateo Nobert and Emanuelson Charbonneau-Joseph also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (14-11-2). Armada goaltender Charles-Édward Gravel stopped 29 shots.

Jordan Dumais had a goal and three assists for Halifax (19-5-3). Brady Schultz, Brody Fournier and Mathieu Cataford also scored. Mooseheads goaltender Mathis Rousseau made 36 saves.

Halifax jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead before Fauchon got Blainville-Boisbriand on the board midway through the frame.

The Armada eventually pulled even at 2-2, before the Mooseheads regained a two-goal lead.

Blainville-Boisbriand then scored three unanswered en route to victory.

EAGLES 4 TITAN 3 (SO)

CAPE BRETON, N.S. — Cam Squires scored the shootout winner as the Cape Breton Eagles defeated the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

William Shields, Cam MacDonald and Angelo Fullerton scored in regulation for Cape Breton (14-13-0). Eagles netminder Jakub Milota made 29 saves.

Joseph Henneberry scored twice while Milo Roelens scored once for Acadie-Bathurst (10-14-2). Titan goaltender Joshua Fleming stopped 42 shots.

OCÉANIC 8 SAGUENÉENS 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jacob Mathieu and Maxim Barbashev each scored twice as the Rimouski Océanic dominated the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

Maël St-Denis, Ben Cross, Tyson Goguen and Mathys Dubé each scored once for Rimouski (14-11-2). Océanic netminder Cédric Massé stopped 31 shots.

Émile Guité, Alexis Morin and Craig Armstrong replied for Chicoutimi (13-9-4). Saguenéens netminder Raphaël Précourt saved eight of 15 shots while Mathys Fernandez stopped four of five shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2023.