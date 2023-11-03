HALIFAX — A goal by Jordan Dumais 47 seconds into overtime gave the Halifax Mooseheads a 3-2 victory over the visiting Rimouski Oceanic in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Friday at the Scotiabank Centre.

Quinn Kennedy of the Oceanic had scored at 18:28 of the third period to tie the game 2-2 and force overtime.

Markus Vidicek and Cade Moser also scored for the Mooseheads (12-4-1-0), who were outshot 33-24.

Alexandre Blais, with his 12th goal of the season, also scored for the Oceanic (8-7-2-0).

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

SEA DOGS 6 TITAN 4

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Vince Elie scored at 19:12 to snap a 4-4 tie and Peter Reynolds completed his hat trick with an empty-netter 45 seconds later as the Saint John Sea Dogs edged the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 6-4.

Eriks Mateiko and Noah Reinhart also scored for the Sea Dogs (5-7-1-2).

Joseph Henneberry scored twice for the Titan (6-10-0-1), while Milo Roelens and Robert Orr added singles.

---

REMPARTS 2 CATARACTES 1

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — The Quebec Remparts scored two second-period goals and then hung on to beat the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes 2-1.

Kassim Gaudet and Zachary Marquis-Laflamme scored for the Remparts (7-9-0-0), who were outshot 31-22.

Lou-Felix Denis scored for the Cataractes (7-8-1-0).

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 TIGRES 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Lukas Landry had a goal and an assist as the Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 4-1.

Drew Elliott, Mikael Diotte and Peter Repcik also scored for the Voltigeurs (9-5-2-1), who had two short-handed goals and a power-play goal in the win.

Mael Lavigne scored a short-handed goal for the Tigres (9-5-2-0).

---

DRAKKAR 5 ARMADA 3

BROISBRIAND, Que. — Jules Boilard and Justin Poirier each scored twice as the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar edged the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-3.

Felix Gagnon also scored for the East Division-leading Drakkar (14-2-2-0). Raoul Boilard chipped in with two assists.

Alexis Bourque, Jonathan Fauchon and Justin Carbonneau scored for the Armada (8-7-2-0). Carbonneau also had two assists.

---

HUSKIES 8 ISLANDERS 4

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Antonin Verreault and Benjamin Brunelle each scored twice as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the visiting Charlotte Islanders 8-4.

Leighton Carruthers, Jeremy Langlois, Anthony Turcotte and Louis-Philippe Fontaine also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (10-3-1-3).

Kyle Powers, Alexis Michaud, Lucas Romeo and Marcus Kearsey scored for the Islanders (7-9-0-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.