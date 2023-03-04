HALIFAX — Josh Lawrence scored two goals and added three assists as the Halifax Mooseheads squashed the visiting Cape Breton Eagles 6-1 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Jordan Dumais added two goals and an assist for the Mooseheads (42-9-4-3), while Mathieu Cataford scored twice. Alexandre Doucet and Brady Schultz each chipped in with two assists.

Lawrence has scored 42 goals this season, while Dumais has recorded 46.

Cam Squires scored a power-play goal at 10:59 of the third period for the Eagles (24-30-3-1), who were outshot 34-24.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

PHOENIX 4 REMPARTS 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Joshua Roy had a goal and two assists as the Sherbrooke Phoenix beat the visiting Quebec Remparts 4-1.

Justin Gill, Jacob Melanson and Ethan Gauthier also scored for the Western Conference-leading Phoenix (42-12-3-2), who led 3-0 after the first period and took a 3-1 lead into the third.

Zachary Bolduc, with his 41st goal of the season, scored for the Eastern Conference-leading Remparts (45-11-1-2), who were outshot 37-28.

—

TITAN 6 SEA DOGS 5 (OT)

BATHURST, N.B. — Joseph Henneberry scored at 1:13 of overtime as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan clipped the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 6-5.

Dominik Godin, Dylan Andrews, Nolan Forster, Ethan Dickson and Ben Allison also scored for the Titan (17-33-5-3), who trailed 3-1 after the first period but headed into the third deadlocked at 5-5.

Noah Reinhart, Jacob Beaulieu, Peter Reynolds, Brady Burns and Cole Burbidge scored for the Sea Dogs (20-36-2-1), who were outshot 37-34.

---

CATARACTES 6 ISLANDERS 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Alexis Bonefon scored twice and added an assist as the Shawinigan Cataractes defeated the visiting Charlottetown Islanders 6-2.

Felix Lacerte, Leo Braillard, Stephane Jr. Huard and Kody Dupuis also scored for the Cataractes (26-28-2-3).

Ross Campbell and Michael Horth scored for the Islanders (24-29-5-1), who outshot the Cataractes 30-26.

---

WILDCATS 5 SAGUENEENS 4 (SO)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Vincent Labelle had the lone goal of a three-round shootout and the visiting Moncton Wildcats edged the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 5-4.

Yoan Loshing, Charles Beaudoin, Maxim Barbashev and Alex Mercier scored in regulation time for the Wildcats (29-27-1-2).

Thomas Begin, Peteris Bulans, Andrei Loshko and Maxim Masse netted singles for the Sagueneens (30-27-2-1).

---

TIGRES 4 HUSKIES 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Frederic Brunet had a goal and two assists as the visiting Victoriaville Tigres defeated the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 4-1.

Egor Goriunov, Thomas Belgarde and Tommy Cormier also scored for the Tigres (36-17-1-5).

Mathis Perron scored for the Huskies (34-19-4-3), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 OCEANIC 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Marcel Marcel scored twice, and Cole Cormier and Riley Kidney each added two assists as the visiting Gatineau Olympiques defeated the Rimouski Oceanic 5-1.

Alexis Gendron, Antonin Verreault and Cristiano Spadafora also scored for the Olympiques (40-12-4-2), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 after 40 minutes.

Xavier scored for the Oceanic (31-25-2-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2023.