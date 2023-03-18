VAL-D'OR, Que. — Joshua Roy scored three goals and added two assists as the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix blitzed the Val-d'Or Foreurs 9-1 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Ethan Gauthier added two goals and an assist for the Phoenix (47-13-3-2), with singles netted by Milo Roelens, Israel Mianscum, Anthony Munroe-Boucher and Jacob Melanson. Justin Gill chipped in with four assists.

Nathan Baril scored for the Foreurs (24-39-2-1), who trailed 5-1 after the first period and 8-1 heading into the third. The Phoenix outshot the Foreurs 54-10.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

DRAKKAR 3 ARMADA 1

BOISBRIAND, QUE. — Matthew MacDonald scored twice and Niks Fenenko added two assists as the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 3-1.

Felix Gagnon also scored for the Drakkar (29-32-3-2), who outshot the Armada 38-30.

Theo Lemieux scored a second-period power-play goal for the Armada (22-36-6-2), which gave the hosts a 1-0 lead at the time.

The teams were scoreless after the first period and tied 1-1 heading into the third.

---

EAGLES 3 TITAN 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Ivan Ivan scored twice as the Cape Breton Eagles edged the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-2.

Jacob Newcombe also scored for the Eagles (28-33-3-1), who were outshot 35-28.

Ben Allison and Ty Higgins scored for the Titan (19-39-5-3). Higgins also had an assist.

---

VOLTIGEURS 6 HUSKIES 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Tyler Peddle scored twice as the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 6-1.

Marc-Olivier Beaudry, Tristan Roy, Xavier Fortin and Manix Landry all scored for the Voltigeurs (27-33-4-1).

Daniil Bourash scored for the Huskies (35-24-4-3).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2023.