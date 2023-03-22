SHERBROOKE, Que. — Joshua Roy scored the game-winning goal 51 seconds into overtime as the Sherbrooke Phoenix survived a late comeback effort from the Gatineau Olympiques for a 4-3 victory on Wednesday.

The Phoenix snapped the Olympiques' 21-game winning streak in a battle between the two best teams in the Western Conference.

Justin Gill, Jacob Melanson and Ethan Gauthier provided the rest of the offence for Sherbrooke (48-13-3-2). Olivier Adam made 23 saves.

Zachary Dean, with two goals, and Riley Kidney replied for Gatineau (47-12-5-2). Francesco Lapenna stopped 38 shots.

The Phoenix took a 3-0 lead 10:35 into the second period with three consecutive power-play goals. However, Dean kick-started a run of three unanswered goals for the Olympiques at 18:35 of the frame before scoring the game-tying marker 7:43 into the third.

---

MOOSEHEADS 9 ISLANDERS 0

HALIFAX — Jordan Dumais had two goals and four assists, Mathis Rousseau earned a 20-save shutout and the Halifax Mooseheads crushed the Charlottetown Islanders 9-0.

Josh Lawrence added two goals and three assists, while Attilio Biasca, Alexandre Doucet, Reece Peitzsche, Dylan MacKinnon and Jake Furlong contributed the rest for Halifax (49-10-4-3).

Jakob Robillard stopped 24-of-29 shots before Dixon Grimes made 11 stops on 15 shot attempts in relief in the third period for Charlottetown (25-32-6-3).

---

REMPARTS 6 CATARACTES 3

SHAWINIGAN, QUE. — Zachary Bolduc and Vsevolod Komarov each scored twice as the Québec Remparts topped the Shawinigan Cataractes 6-3.

Cam Thomson and Daniel Agostino added the others for Québec (51-12-1-2). William Rousseau stopped 19 shots.

Leo Braillard, Félix Lacerte and Loris Rafanomezantsoa replied for Shawinigan (28-33-2-3), which got 39 saves from Antoine Coulombe.

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 TIGRES 0

DRUMMONDVILLE, QUE. — Riley Mercer had a 27-save shutout as the Drummondville Voltigeurs downed the Victoriaville Tigres 4-0.

Manix Landry, Xavier Fortin, Justin Côté, with an empty-net goal, and Loic Goyette scored for Drummondville (28-33-4-1).

Nathan Darveau stopped 28-of-30 shots and Gabriel D'Aigle allowed another goal for Victoriaville (40-19-1-6).

---

EAGLES 6 WILDCATS 5 (OT)

MONCTON, N.B. — Antoine Roy scored the game-winning goal 1:39 into overtime to push the Cape Breton Eagles past the Moncton Wildcats 6-5 for their third straight victory.

Samuel Johnson, Ivan Ivan, Jacob Newcombe, Antoine Roy, Cam Squires and Olivier Houde added the others for Cape Breton (29-33-3-1). Oliver Satny made 30 saves.

Etienne Morin, Maxim Barbashev, Vincent Labelle, Jonas Taibel and Yoan Loshing responded for Moncton (33-29-2-2). Jacob Steinman stopped 35 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2023.