MONCTON, N.B. — Justin Gendron scored twice as the Victoriaville Tigres topped the Moncton Wildcats 5-3 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Francesco Iasenza, Tommy Cormier and Justin Larose also scored for Victoriaville (3-2-0).

Goaltender Gabriel D'Aigle made 32 saves for the win.

Shawn Carrier, Etienne Morin and Yoan Loshing supplied the offence for Moncton (3-2-0).

Wildcats netminder Jacob Steinman saved 27 of 32 shots.

Both teams went 0 for 1 on the power play.

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 HUSKIES 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Luke Woodworth scored and added an assist as the Voltigeurs downed Rouyn-Noranda.

Loic Goyette, Sam Oliver, Mikael Diotte and Peter Repcik also scored for Drummondville (3-0-2).

Anthony Turcotte and Mathis Perron replied for the Huskies (2-1-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.