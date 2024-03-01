SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Back-to-back goals by Justin Poirier broke up a close game as the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-2 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Friday night.

Julien Paille, Justin Gill and Isaac Dufort (empty-netter) also scored for the Drakkar (48-8-2-1), who led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third. The East Division-leading Drakkar have 99 points, and are 34 points ahead of the second-place Chicoutimi Sagueneens.

Coen Miller and Tyler Peddle scored for the Sea Dogs (17-33-5-3), who were outshot 39-20. Peddle also chipped in with an assist.

The Sea Dogs went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Drakkar were 0-for-4.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Friday:

---

OLYMPIQUES 7 FOREURS 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Jeremie Minville scored twice, Charles Boutin had a goal and two assists, and the Gatineau Olympiques torched the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 7-1.

Jeremie Dumas-Larouche, Felix Ouellet, Nathan Levesque and Sander Wold also scored for the Olympiques (22-30-4-4), who led 3-0 after the first period and 6-0 heading into the third. Alexander Gaudio chipped in with three assists.

Alexandre Guy scored late in the third period for the Foreurs (15-38-3-2), who were outshot 33-15.

---

PHOENIX 3 CATARACTES 2 (OT)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Israel Mianscum scored on a penalty shot at 3:23 of overtime as the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix edged the Shawinigan Cataractes 3-2.

Olivier Dubois scored twice in regulation time for the Phoenix (28-24-1-5), who outshot the Cataractes 29-23.

Felix Lacerte and Vince Elie scored for the Cataractes (25-30-3-1). Elie's power-play goal, set up by Lacerte, was scored at 16:08 of the third period to force overtime.

---

HUSKIES 7 SAGUENEENS 4

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Samuel Savoie scored twice as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens 7-4.

Antonin Verreault, Benjamin Brunelle, Daniil Bourash, Anthony Turcotte and Axel Dufresne also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (39-14-1-4).

Emile Duquet scored twice for the Sagueneens (29-23-4-3), while Alex Huang and Thomas Desruisseaux netted singles.

---

ARMADA 2 TIGRES 1 (OT)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Mateo Nobert scored 2:47 into overtime as the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada edged the Victoriaville Tigres 2-1.

Justin Carbonneau also scored for the Armada (27-26-4-1), who were outshot 39-21.

Eliott Simard scored for the Tigres (37-17-4-0).

---

VOLTIGEURS 8 ISLANDERS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Justin Cote scored three goals and added an assist as the Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the visiting Charlottetown Islanders 8-2.

Ethan Gauthier had two goals and two assists for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (41-11-5-1), while Maveric Lamoureux, Vsevolod Komarov and Mikael Huchette netted singles.

Matthew Butler and Cole Huckins scored for the Islanders (24-28-4-2), who were outshot 47-21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.