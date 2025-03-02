QMJHL roundup: Lacerte gets three points to help Cataractes past Phoenix 4-2
SHERBROOKE, Que. - Felix Lacerte had two goals and an assist as the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes defeated the Sherbrooke Phoenix 4-2 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.
Cole Chandler and Jordan Forget also scored for the Cataractes (32-18-2-5), who outshot the hosts 46-20.
Mavrick Lachance and Eloi Bourdeau scored for the Phoenix (31-20-2-4), who received a 42-save performance from netminder Linards Feldbergs.
The Cataractes went 0-for-7 on the power play, while the Phoenix were 0-for-2.
Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:
---
REMPARTS 3 OLYMPIQUES 2 (SO)
GATINEAU, Que. — Nathan Quinn scored the only goal in a four-round shootout to lift the visiting Quebec Remparts to a 3-2 win over the Gatineau Olympiques.
Maddox Dagenais and Quinn scored in regulation time for the Remparts (22-29-2-4), who were outshot 38-24, but got a 36-save performance from netminder Louis-Antoine Denault.
Lukas Kral and Jeremie Minville scored for the Olympiques (14-28-8-6).
---
FOREURS 7 SAGUENEENS 3
VAL-D'OR, Que. — Jacob Gouchie scored twice, Noah Reinhart had a goal and two assists, and the Val-d'Or Foreurs beat the visiting Chicoutimi Saguenéens 7-3.
Jordan Labelle, Donovan Arsenault, Samuel Fiala and Jérémy Leroux also scored for the Foreurs (25-25-5-1), who were outshot 40-37. Benjamin Olivier and Philippe Veilleux each chipped in with two assists.
Thomas Desruisseaux, Émile Ricard and Loïc Usereau scored for the Sagueneens (33-15-3-7).
---
EAGLES 6 SEA DOGS 2
SYDNEY, N.S. — Cam Squires scored a goal and added three assists as the Cape Breton Eagles defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-2.
Cole Burbidge, Romain Litalien, Xavier Daigle, Luke Patterson and Brayden Schmitt also scored for the Eagles (30-19-4-3).
Eagles goaltender Alexis Cournoyer stopped 30 of 32 shots.
Ben Cross and Mitchell Wagner replied for the Sea Dogs (20-38-0-0).
Sea Dogs goaltender Eric Young kicked out 39 of 44 shots.
---
VOLTIGEURS 7 TITAN 1
BATHURST, N.B. — Sam Oliver scored twice as the Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 7-1.
Teo Toubans Besnier, Luke Woodworth, Adam Cavallin, Justin Larose and Ethan Gauthier also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (36-16-3-3).
Voltigeurs goaltender Louis-Félix Charrois kicked out 27 of 28 shots.
Colby Huggan scored for the Titan (30-25-1-1).
Titan goaltender Joshua Fleming stopped 50 of 57 shots.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2025.