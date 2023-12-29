CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Loic Usereau knocked in the game-winning goal at 1:13 of overtime as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens edged the Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-4 on Thursday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action.

Thomas Desruisseaux, Emmanuel Vermette, Émile Guité and Jérémy Leroux scored in regulation for Chicoutimi (17-15-2-2). Raphaël Précourt made 29 saves.

Ethan Gauthier, with a hat trick, and Loic Goyette replied for Drummondville (21-9-4-1). Riley Mercer stopped 28 shots.

The Saguenéens grabbed their first lead, 3-2, when Vermette scored at 12:52 of the second period.

However, Gauthier proved to be a thorn in Chicoutimi's side. He scored the last three of four Voltigeurs goals, including the game-tying marker with 4:53 remaining in regulation to send it to overtime.

---

ISLANDERS 2 MOOSEHEADS 1 (SO)

HALIFAX — Alexis Michaud netted the shootout winner to lift the Charlottetown Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads.

Simon Hughes scored in the second period to tie the game for Charlottetown (15-17-1-1), which got 33 saves between regulation and overtime from Carter Bickle.

Markus Vidicek had the lone marker for Halifax (22-9-4-1). Jack Milner made 31 saves.

---

REMPARTS 4 PHOENIX 3 (SO)

QUEBEC CITY — Daniel Agostino scored the shootout winner to lead the Québec Remparts past the Sherbrooke Phoenix 4-3.

Xavier Lebel, Nathan Plouffe and Leyton Stewart provided the offence in regulation for Québec (14-19-1).

Hugo Primeau, Lewis Gendron and Maxime Coté, who scored the game-tying marker in the third period to send it to overtime, replied for Sherbrooke (15-16-1-2).

---

CATARACTES 3 DRAKKAR 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Tristan Roy scored twice, Rémi Delafontaine made 24 saves and the Shawinigan Cataractes defeated the QMJHL-best Baie-Comeau Drakkar 3-1.

Félix Lacerte added the other for Shawinigan (14-18-2).

Félix Gagnon responded for Baie-Comeau (29-4-2), which had its 13-game winning streak snapped. Charles-Édward Gravel stopped 24 shots.

---

EAGLES 10 SEA DOGS 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Olivier Houde had a hat trick and one assist as the Cape Breton Eagles pummelled the Saint John Sea Dogs 10-3.

Jude Campbell, Cam Squires, Charles-Antoine Lavallée, Cole Burbidge, Conor Shortall, Émile Ricard and Luke Patterson provided the rest of the offence for Cape Breton (18-16-1).

Brody Fournier, with two goals, and Kency Pierre-Noel scored for Saint John (13-16-3-2).

---

HUSKIES 7 OLYMPIQUES 4

GATINEAU, Que. — Louis-Philippe Fontaine had two goals and one assist as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies overcame a 2-0 deficit to cruise past the Gatineau Olympiques 7-4.

Anthony Turcotte, Benjamin Brunelle, Antonin Verreault, Jérémy Langlois and Mathis Perron also scored for Rouyn-Noranda (22-8-1-3).

Justin Boisselle, with two goals, William Labranche and Nathan Lévesque found the back of the net for Gatineau (9-22-2-2).

---

TITAN 6 WILDCATS 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Joseph Henneberry had two goals and two assists, Donovan Arsenault contributed a goal and three assists and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan defeated the Moncton Wildcats 6-2.

Dawson Sharkey, Colby Huggan and Milo Roelens also chipped in goals for Acadie-Bathurst (15-17-1-2).

Etienne Morin and Shawn Carrier scored for Moncton (21-8-2-2).

---

TIGRES 3 OCÉANIC 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Nathan Darveau had a 29-save performance in helping lead the Victoriaville Tigres to a 3-1 win over the Rimouski Océanic.

Justin Larose, Mathieu St-Onge and Nikita Prishchepov scored for Victoriaville (20-9-3).

Charles Côté put Rimouski (16-16-3) ahead 1-0 at 10:27 of the first period. Cédric Massé stopped 25 shots.

