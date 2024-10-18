MONCTON, N.B. — Yoan Loshing had two goals and one assist as the Moncton Wildcats thumped the Chicoutimi Saguenéens 7-1 in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League on Friday.

Markus Vidicek also scored twice, Alex Mercier added a goal and an assist, and Etienne Morin pitched in four helpers as Moncton (8-1-1) filled the stat sheet.

Vincent Collard — with a goal and an assist — and Preston Lounsbury provided the rest of the offence at Avenir Centre.

Wildcats goaltender Jacob Steinman stopped 23 shots and Caleb Desnoyers had two assists.

Émile Guité scored the lone goal for Chicoutimi (4-3-4).

Saguenéens netminder Raphaël Précourt kicked out 34 shots.

SEA DOGS 3 TITAN 0

BATHURST, N.B. — Charles-Édward Gravel earned a 25-save shutout as the Saint John Sea Dogs blanked the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Tyler Peddle, Florian Schenk and Zachary Morin scored for Saint John (7-4-0).

Titan goaltender Mathis Langevin stopped 22 shots for Bathurst (8-4-0).

FOREURS 4 REMPARTS 3

QUEBEC — Alexandre Guy knocked in the game-winning goal at 10:40 in the third period as the Val-d'Or Foreurs edged the Quebec Remparts.

Alix Durocher, Donovan Arsenault and Nathan Brisson also scored for Val-d'Or (3-6-1). Foreurs goaltender Cédric Massé kicked out 18 of 21 shots.

Antoine Dorion, Justin Côté and Maddox Dagenais all scored once for Québec (5-6-1). Remparts goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault saved 39 of 43 shots.

PHOENIX 6 OLYMPIQUES 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Mavrick Lachance and Lewis Gendron each scored twice as the Sherbrooke Phoenix topped the Gatineau Olympiques.

Félix Ouellet and Chad Bellemare also scored for Sherbrooke (6-4-0). Netminder Jacob Brochu stopped 14 of 16 shots.

Gabriel Séguin and Justin Boisselle scored for Gatineau (2-9-0). Olympiques netminder Caleb Shuker kicked out six of nine shots before netminder Kian Hodgins stopped 17 of 20 in relief.

VOLTIGEURS 8 TIGRES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Sam Oliver and Ethan Gauthier each scored twice as the Drummondville Voltigeurs crushed the Victoriaville Tigres.

Étienne Dupéré, David Bosson, Yoan Tassé and Adam Cavallin also scored for Drummondville (8-2-1). Voltigeurs netminder Louis-Félix Charrois stopped 29 of 31 shots.

Arno Delisle and Olivier Houde replied for Victoriaville (2-6-2). Tigres netminder Gabriel D'Aigle kicked out 34 of 42 shots.

ARMADA 4 DRAKKAR 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Justin Carbonneau scored a goal as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada topped the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Vincent Desjardins, Eliot Ogonowski and Thomas Paquet also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (6-5-0). Armada netminder Vincent Gladu saved 26 of 28 shots.

Kyle Morey and Jules Boilard scored for Baie-Comeau (6-4-1). Drakkar goaltender Lucas Beckman stopped 33 of 36 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.